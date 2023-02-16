escondido-mayor-dane-white-slams-sandag-leadership-for-pushing-mileage-tax

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Wednesday, KUSI’s Allie Wagner caught up with Escondido Mayor Dane White at Sunnyside Kitchen.

They were discussing supporting small business in the city, and a future town hall that Mayor White is holding that will be focused on small business.

At the end of their live chat, Wagner asked White about his thoughts regarding the proposed SANDAG mileage tax, and White didn’t hold back.

As you know, the mileage tax is the major funding mechanism for the $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata is continuing to push for the mileage tax, and other Democrats are refusing to speak out against the unpopular proposed tax.

Mayor White, referring to now Chair Nora Vargas, began his answer calling her out for her misleading word choice. White explained, “It’s interesting, during the campaign it was called a tax, and now it’s changed to a fee, to a charge. I think they are doing that to deceive the residents. Quite frankly, I think SANDAG thinks that we’re stupid.”

He continued explaining that the SANDAG proposal is designed to force people out of their cars, and into public transit, against their wishes.

White also mentioned that people don’t mind paying for the roads, but points out, that “we already have, and we don’t want to pay anymore.”

