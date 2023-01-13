ethics-group-urges-tougher-swiss-action-over-money-laundering

By John Stonestreet

Swiss prosecutors should enforce laws against money-laundering more effectively as the country remains a soft touch for corporate financial corruption, an ethics group said on Friday.

The Swiss branch of Transparency International said there had been just 10 documented convictions for money laundering and related corruption, carried out in the context of companies’ business transactions, under laws that came into effect in 2003.

