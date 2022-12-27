Etihad Airways is set to strengthen air connectivity between the UAE and China next year, starting with an additional weekly frequency on its Abu Dhabi – Shanghai route.

Subject to regulatory approval, from February 2023, the airline will fly to Pudong International Airport (PVG) two times per week using modern Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.

Combined with a weekly service to Beijing and a twice-weekly service to Guangzhou, this will provide travellers with five weekly nonstop flights between Abu Dhabi and China.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad Airways is delighted to add a second weekly passenger service to Shanghai following the further relaxation of Covid-related travel measures.

“China is a market of primary importance to Etihad, and as one of the country’s largest financial and economic centres, Shanghai plays a crucial role in our network.

“Etihad is committed to developing our operation to China, and we look forward to welcoming more travellers on board in the new year to experience our award-winning hospitality.”

Today’s announcement follows the launch of nonstop flights between Abu Dhabi and Guangzhou in October 2022, when Etihad Airways became the first international airline to operate long-haul passenger flights to the top three Chinese gateways since the start of the pandemic.

The airline marked another milestone in China earlier this year when it operated the first regular international passenger flight to recommence to Beijing when the capital reopened for international direct travel in June 2022.

Etihad Airways Adds Flights To Shanghai As Travel Demand To And From China Grows

