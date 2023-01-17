Etihad Airways Announces New Routes To Copenhagen And Düsseldorf

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will be introducing two exciting routes this year, connecting Abu Dhabi to Copenhagen in Denmark and Düsseldorf in Germany.

Launching 1 October, the flights will provide business travellers and holidaymakers in the UAE and these key European cities with convenient travel options to and from Abu Dhabi, with four weekly flights to Copenhagen and three weekly flights to Düsseldorf.

The flights will be operated using state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering one of the most comfortable experiences in the sky with 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “We are thrilled to start flying to Denmark for the first time and to expand our network in Germany to our third city, providing guests with more holiday options and easier access between Abu Dhabi and Europe.

“Our new flights will take off for the winter season — the perfect time for guests to escape the cold and enjoy Abu Dhabi’s beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment and rich heritage — and also ideal for travellers choosing to experience the unique allure of Europe in the winter.

“With our network expanding to 66 cities, there are even more must-see destinations to plan your next great adventure with Etihad Airways.”

Visitors flying to Europe can look forward to discovering Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Scandinavia, famous for its colourful canals, café culture and attractions including Tivoli Gardens, the oldest amusement park in the world.

Previously served by Etihad, Düsseldorf is being relaunched and will be the airline’s third city in Germany after Frankfurt and Munich, both currently served with daily flights. The city lies on the banks of the Rhine River and is renowned for its world-class shopping and thriving arts, fashion and music scene.

Tickets are currently on sale on Etihad.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Vittorio Ferla