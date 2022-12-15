Etihad Airways today announced the appointment of RaffaelQuintas as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Etihad, Quintas served as Chief Financial Officer at Infracommerce, the largest e-commerce enabler and solution provider in Latin America.

He also previously held the Chief Financial Officer role at Portuguese flag carrier TAP Air Portugal and the Corporate Treasurer position at Brazilian airline Azul LinhasAéreas, where he took on roles of increasing financial responsibility during a nine-year tenure.

“Raffael is a widely respected senior finance executive who brings more than 20 years of international experience across the aviation and retail sectors to the role. As we position Etihad Airways for post-pandemic growth, I am confident that his leadership experience and strategic insights in all aspects of aviation financing, from fleet planning to supply chain management, will help drive our continued success,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

Quintas holds a degree in Business Administration from FundaçãoGetulio Vargas and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I am delighted to join the Etihad team, especially at such a pivotal moment. Etihad is one of the world’s most recognised and trusted aviation brands and I am excited to be part of the next chapter at Etihad as we continue to strengthen our financial position,” said Quintas.

Quintas will be succeeding Adam Boukadida, who has left Etihad after nine years to pursue a new role.

“Adam has played a key role in leading our finance organisation through the turbulence of Covid-19 and, more widely, through the broader transformation of our business, and I want to thank him for his contribution to Etihad,” said Neves.

The post Etihad Airways Appoints Raffael Quintas As Chief Financial Officer first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Ferla