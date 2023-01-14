Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, starts the year with its annual Global Sale offering great deals for travellers looking to explore new destinations and visit friends & family.

Guests can take advantage of special sale fares to select Etihad destinations, with the Global Sale running until 20 January 2023, for travel between 18 January and 15 June 2023.

With the Global Sale, guests can fly to some of the world’s top destinations including London, Istanbul, Phuket, Paris and more, with fares starting as low as AED695 in Economy and AED 3,995 in Business. Economy fares to Rome start at 895 AED and Mumbai start at AED 795.

Travellers wishing to travel to London in Etihad’s Business class can take advantage of the sale from as little as AED 15,995 or travel in Economy from AED2,695.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “At Etihad, we understand the new year is a time many of us start making exciting travel plans for the year ahead. Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network. Abu Dhabi is a thriving cultural hotspot with a wide variety of tourist attractions that holidaymakers can enjoy with Etihad’s stopover programme.”

Guests can also benefit from Etihad’s Stopover programme, with free hotel stays at select 3* and 4* hotels, or discounts of up to 40% off Abu Dhabi’s premium 4* and 5* star hotels.

Find out more at etihad.com/stopover

The post Etihad Airways Launches Global Sale first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Ferla