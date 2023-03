etihad-airways-successfully-completes-its-inaugural-flight-to-beijing-daxing-international-airport

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), began its first scheduled flight between Abu Dhabi and Beijing Daxing Airport on March 28, 2023

The inaugural flight EY888, operated using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marked the move of regular flights from Abu Dhabi to Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX). Previously Etihad operated to Beijing Capital International Airport.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “With China’s reopening and the restart of the aviation and tourism industries, we are very glad to see the long overdue move of our scheduled services to Beijing Daxing International Airport, which will further strengthen our commitment to the country’s aviation market development and Chinese travellers.”

“The integrated transportation facilities at Beijing Daxing International Airport will give Etihad Airways access to a huge catchment area around Beijing West Rail Station. We will be working closely with local partners to transfer Etihad’s rich experience in Europe working with intermodal rail service operators to Daxing to allow greater choice at a competitive fare on a single connecting ticket through air-rail modality.”

2023 also marks the 15th anniversary of Etihad Airways’ services in China and its Abu Dhabi-Beijing route. With the continuous consolidation and strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, political, economic, trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries have become more frequent. Etihad Airways maintains its unwavering support for and commitment to its Chinese partners and the China market, and its contribution to the growing bilateral relationship.

Mr. Wang Yaqi, General Manager of Aviation Business at Beijing Daxing International Airport, said: “Abu Dhabi Airports Company signed an MoU to build a sister-airport relationship with Beijing Daxing International Airport in 2019, which strengthened the capital-to-capital link. Etihad Airways is one of the first airlines in the Middle East to move to Beijing Daxing International Airport, and we congratulate them on this successful inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Beijing Daxing International Airport.”

“Beijing Daxing International Airport believes that on the basis of win-win cooperation, both sides will inject new vitality into the recovery of civil aviation in China and even the world, while at the same time, making a greater contribution to the people and business ties between the two countries.” Mr. Wang said.

Etihad Airways’ first outbound flight will depart Beijing Daxing on March 30th, allowing travellers choosing Abu Dhabi as their destination or a stopover to explore the emirate’s breathtaking landscapes, a thriving arts and culture scene, top shopping destinations, magnificent attractions and world-class events; or connecting passengers with access to more than 70 destinations via our Abu Dhabi hub.

Etihad Airways has recently added popular destinations such as Düsseldorf, Copenhagen and Lisbon, expanding Etihad Airways’ European network while providing travellers with more convenient travel and holiday options.

Etihad’s Boeing 787 aircraft feature innovative, award-winning cabin designs and products, complemented by the airline’s acclaimed service and hospitality offerings.

Etihad Airways Successfully Completes Its Inaugural Flight To Beijing Daxing International Airport

