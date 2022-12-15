etihad-airways-to-offer-a-bigger-bite-of-the-big-apple

Etihad Airways is making travel between the US and the UAE even more convenient by going double-daily on its popular New York route.

From 24 April 2023, the airline will fly twice a day, seven days a week, on the Abu Dhabi – New York route, providing a total of 14 weekly nonstop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The flights will be operated with both Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, two of the most efficient in the world, with significantly less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous-generation twin aisle aircraft.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad is responding to customer demand for increased frequency to New York and our well-known reputation for high-quality customer experience. Boosting our flights to New York gives our guests even greater options across key business and leisure destinations in our expanding global network.

“Our guests travelling to the US can use our US pre-clearance facility, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board, avoiding immigration queues on arrival in the US.”

The increased frequency gives customers going to the US access to connections beyond New York, to and from 47 destinations throughout the Americas, with Etihad’s codeshare partner — and New York’s Hometown Airline® — JetBlue.

The news comes as Etihad unveils further growth in its global network with the relaunch of flights to Kolkata as well as offering travellers improved access to the Indian Subcontinent and GCC region.

Travelling with the Environmental Airline of the Year, Etihad guests can offset their flights with the airline’s green loyalty programme. Conscious Choices gives travellers Tier Miles and additional benefits in reward for carrying less baggage on board and offsetting their flights’ carbon emissions using Etihad Guest Miles.

With 14 flights per week to New York-JFK, and daily services to Chicago and Washington, Etihad will offer a total of 28 weekly services this summer between Abu Dhabi and the United States.

Flight schedule for Abu Dhabi – New York service, effective 24 April 2023:

Flight Departing Time Arriving Time Aircraft Days EY101 Abu Dhabi 10:25 New York 16:40 A350 Daily EY100 New York 22:40 Abu Dhabi 19:30 (+1) A350 Daily EY103 Abu Dhabi 03:10 New York 09:25 B787-9 Daily EY102 New York 14:30 Abu Dhabi 11:20 (+1) B787-9 Daily

