Etihad Airways To Stream All FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Matches Live

Football fans flying with Etihad Airways during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 can watch every match live onboard while in the air on Etihad’s E-BOX entertainment channels Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra.

The live TV service is available onboard the airline’s fleet of wide-body aircraft connecting destinations in Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and Africa with its hub in Abu Dhabi. Guests looking to maximise their experience can visit etihad.com to view full match schedules.

To support the large influx of travellers to the region, Etihad Airways has increased flight capacity to Qatar, and is operating six daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Doha until 18 December 2022.

“Showing live football matches is an extension of Etihad’s extensive live tv programming and inflight entertainment. Many football fans from across the world will be flying to the region for the first time, and we look forward to extending our renowned Arabian hospitality to these guests” said Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways.

As well as the live football, Etihad’s guests can also stream other international sporting events such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Football League (NFL). Etihad’s E-BOX also features live global news channels and the latest movies from Hollywood, Bollywood and more.

Etihad Airways has been awarded the 2022 Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in the Middle East by The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). APEX once again partnered with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app, to gather anonymous passenger feedback based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights for the honour.

For the 2022 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds.

