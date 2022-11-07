etihad-guest-partners-with-the-largest-aquarium-in-the-middleeast

Etihad Guest, the frequent flyer programme of the UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways, has partnered with The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, the largest aquarium in the Middle East. The Aquarium will participate in the“Miles on the Go” programme for Etihad Guest members to benefit from every time they visit.

Etihad Guest members can now instantly earn and spend Etihad Guest Miles when visiting the aquarium located in Abu Dhabi and discover an entire world of natural treasures. By simply downloading the Etihad Guest app and linking up to five Visa cards to their profiles, members can spend their miles and receive cashback on their cards.Members can earn 1 Etihad Guest Mile and 1 Tier Mile for every AED 3 spent on tickets or any other qualifying purchases at The National Aquarium.

The successful and first-of-its-kind ‘Miles on the Go’ technology was launched in 2020. It has since won multiple innovation and industry awards. Complementing the existing travel and financial partners in the Etihad Guest partner portfolio, members can automatically earn and spend miles in three Aldar Malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, at a suite of entertainment, hospitality, F&B partners and alsoat Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Etihad’s Vice President Loyalty & Partnerships, Kim Hardaker said, “We are incredibly excited to announce our new partnership with The National Aquarium here in Abu Dhabi. It’s wonderful to be partnering with Abu Dhabi’s newest attraction, which is positively contributing to the environment through engaging and educating visitors about our incredible nature and marine life here in the UAE, and beyond. We’re always looking for ways to make your Etihad Guest reward experience even better, and with Etihad Guest Miles now available to use and earn at the Aquarium, members can put their miles to a good purpose and even be a part of their wildlife rescue programme.”

“With more exciting tourist and leisure attractions being added to Abu Dhabi’s offering each year, there’s never been a better time to visit or enjoy all that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Paul Hamilton, General Manager of The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi said, “We’re thrilled to be reaching new heights with our new partnership with Etihad Guest, and excited to share this experience with Etihad Guest members. Etihad being awarded Environmental Airline of the Year for 2022 showcases that our values are aligned, making them the perfect partners to help us develop new ways for people to engage with nature and wildlife. Guests will be witness to our revolutionary Wildlife Rescue Program that we run in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), which continuously strives towards ensuring the health and well-being of our marine ecosystem.”

As the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad operates to more than 70 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. The Etihad Guest loyalty programme has close to 8 million members and rewards travellers for flying as well as everyday activities through a network of global partners.

