etisalat-by-e&-partners-with-abu-dhabi-global-market-to-digitally-enable-startups-and-businesses

Etisalat UAE, branded etisalat by e&, has partnered with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the capital’s financial centre, to provide digital solutions and products to all new tenants and startups, accelerating its digital transformation journey and vision to deliver the best-in-class customer experience and become a world-class innovative financial hub.

The ADGM has established itself as one of the world’s leading international financial centres, putting Abu Dhabi firmly on the international business map. In just seven years, the financial hub has become home to more than 5000 entities, including international financial institutions, professional services firms, investors and start-ups.

Through this partnership, etisalat by e&’s digital solutions will address the digital needs of businesses by providing benefits that will facilitate office, remote and hybrid working. The next-generation Internet solutions are comprehensively designed to provide high-speed Internet access based on the size of the workforce, as well as specific user benefits.

The proposition is an all-in-one solution designed to ensure complete business mobility by equipping each employee to work remotely or in a hybrid work environment. Employees will have access to user packages that include a multitude of collaboration, communication, productivity and security tools.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e&, said: ” Businesses undergoing digital transformation are constantly looking at how they can add more value for all their customers. ADGM is looking to innovate and expand its offering to advance its competitive ecosystem and support the ease of doing business with and from the region. Through this partnership, etisalat by e& will bring together its network capabilities, teams and expertise to meet the needs of the financial centre’s growing startup and enterprise community.”

“This will enhance ADGM’s digital platforms, intelligent services and applications, improving the overall experience of hosting a business. This collaboration and our efforts to bring this digital connectivity is part of the overall vision of the UAE leadership to chart a course towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy and attract investments that generate long-term benefits for society and future generations.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer at ADGM said, “ADGM is delighted to partner with Etisalat by e& to bolster the digital transformation of the UAE economy. This partnership is in line with and is an extension of our commitment to foster, protect and strengthen Abu Dhabi, UAE and the wider region’s financial landscape. We look forward to working with Etisalat by e& to digitally empower the ADGM community, *ease customer onboarding jounery through integrations* and positively contribute towards the prosperity of the economy.”

etisalat by e& offers a variety of solutions to businesses at ADGM, including the e-Store, which helps businesses to have the ability to build their own digital platforms with the etisalat by e& e-Store solution, a fully integrated shop that allows SMBs to sell their products online, manage payments through etisalat by e&’s secure payment gateways and other platforms in the region for seamless payments. Businesses can upload all their products and publish their website in minutes, integrate their shop configuration, categorise their products, secure their payments, configure and manage their shop on mobile.

e-Store is designed to provide SMBs with a first-class website experience that meets their business needs. They can create a professional looking website without using a web designer, as it contains over 1,000 free ready-made templates covering more than 80 SMB verticals. Its drag-and-drop interface has a photo editor, video clips, free stock images and Google Maps, among other features.

ADGM fosters a holistic and thriving ecosystem that will enable the growth and development of local and international enterprises from across the region and around the globe. The business infrastructure at ADGM is built around three independent authorities that work together to help companies and entities operate seamlessly, innovate and grow, namely the ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and the Registration Authority (RA). These three entities guide SMEs, start-ups and international entities throughout the entire business lifecycle, right from the launch or registration and all the way to portfolio and geographic growth.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

The post etisalat By e& Partners With Abu Dhabi Global Market To Digitally Enable Startups And Businesses first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano