etisalat-by-e&-signs-a-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-aleskan-al-jamae-to-build-and-deploy-a-cutting-edge-network-at-icad-residential-city

Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with AlEskan Al Jamae, a real estate development and management company, to provide enhanced Wi-Fi and a digital experience for workers in ICAD residential city.

ICAD residential city is located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s industrial city and is the first group housing facility provider providing secure, sustainable and affordable housing solutions. It is developed and managed by Al Eskan Al Jamae, a company specialising in meeting the housing needs for the workforce.

With this partnerhship the housing complex will benefit from the implementation of an end-to-end network infrastructure that will be built from scratch with the latest in technologies.

The digital infrastructure will provide more than 58,000 workers and tenants with reliable, high-speed, unlimited Wi-Fi access and solutions in full compliance with UAE regulatory requirements.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB etisalat by e&, said, “We continue to act as a trusted partner and advisor to businesses to enable their digital transformation. etisalat by e& has been developing communications networks and digital infrastructure in the UAE for decades and has delivered the widest and robust penetration of fibre to the home (FTTH) contributing to the UAE’s positioning as a global leader since 2016. ”

Mahmoud added: “We will continue to build on our legacy of connecting communities and accelerate digital transformation by delivering a higher value offering and state-of-the-art Wi-Fi solution to all ICAD city workers and tenants.”

etisalat by e& will also offer an on-site end-user support service, with attractive promotions and packages to support the community and blue collar workers.

Dr Saeed Alkaabi, CEO, Aleskan Aljamae, said, “Since its inception in 2006, Al Eskan Al Jamae has built a reputation for developing projects of the highest standard, which is why we seek to establish partnerships that support our vision in providing the best solutions and offering decent housing to all workers with the best solutions that reflect their daily needs.”

This partnership will further enhance the consumer experience by adding value to ICAD residents and driving the digital transformation that is becoming the foundation of modern life.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new investments while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

Vittorio Rienzo