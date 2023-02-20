eu-to-include-iranian-judges-on-sanctions-list,-luxembourg’s-asselborn-says





The European Union will impose sanctions against dozens of Iranians, including judges, for their role in imposing death penalties on protesters, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday.

“Judges, prison workers, people who sentence others to death, dozens of them will get on the list,” Asselborn said before a meeting with other foreign ministers from the EU in Brussels.

Vittorio Rienzo