eu-will-stand-guard-against-any-russian-abuse-of-un-presidency:-borrell





The European Union will guard against any abuse during Russia’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council during the month of April, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.

Russia, one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, on Saturday assumed its presidency as part of the monthly rotation between its 15 members.

“Despite being a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia continuously violates the very essence of the UN legal framework,” EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell tweeted late on Saturday.

“The EU will stand against any abuse by [the] Russian presidency,” he said.

Russia’s ties with the West have sunk to their lowest point since the Cold War over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has branded the presidency as “a slap in the face.”

Moscow last chaired the council in February 2022, the same month it invaded Ukraine – prompting Kyiv to call for Russia’s removal from the council.

Russia will hold little influence on decisions but will be in charge of the agenda.

