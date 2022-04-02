cronaca

Europe’s TV Business Model Gets Shaken Up by Streamers

by
2 April 2022
europe’s-tv-business-model-gets-shaken-up-by-streamers


With U.S. streamers still driving local market growth, TV producers in continental Europe are juggling between the Hollywood studio business model — under which Netflix and the likes get all rights in return for full-financing plus a fee — and the pre-existing European model based on co-productions that leave indie producers with backend and give […]

%d bloggers like this: