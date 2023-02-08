europol-arrests-28-linked-to-europe’s-biggest-human-trafficking-gang

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

European police agency, Europol has arrested 28 suspects connected to an international sex-trafficking ring that held hundreds of Chinese women trapped in debt bondage across Europe.

In a statement, Europol said the action is the “biggest hit to date” against Chinese human trafficking in Europe.

