cronaca

Evan Rachel Wood Opens Up About Being ‘Publicly Gaslit’ for Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations on Jameela Jamil’s Podcast

by
8 April 2022
evan-rachel-wood-opens-up-about-being-‘publicly-gaslit’-for-marilyn-manson-abuse-allegations-on-jameela-jamil’s-podcast


Evan Rachel Wood is opening up about her experience being “publicly gaslit” for coming forward with abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. On a new episode of Jameela Jamil’s podcast “I Weigh,” the actor dived deep into the “re-traumatizing” but necessary process of being involved in a sexual abuse investigation. Manson (real name Brian Hugh Warner) […]

%d bloggers like this: