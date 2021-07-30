‘even-crazier’!-everything-to-know-about-‘outer-banks’-season-2

Ready for more! Outer Banks became an instant hit when it made its Netflix debut in April 2020 — and fans have been eager for the next chapter ever since.

Three months after the teen drama premiered, the streaming platform confirmed that a second season was in the works. “See you in the Bahamas ,” a post on the official Outer Banks Instagram account teased at the time.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four season, maybe five season show, but definitely four seasons,” showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly in April 2020, revealing that “Netflix had greenlit” the team to work on season 2 scripts “before [season 1] even came out.”

The final episode of the first season left viewers on a major cliffhanger, with Pogue crew member John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) attempting to outrun the police after Sarah’s dad (Charles Esten) frames John B. for murder. Though they escaped North Carolina’s Outer Banks, fans shouldn’t rule out their triumphant return to the islands.

“The Pogues think that John B. and Sarah are dead,” Pate told the outlet. “So, we realized that gave us some dramatic possibilities that we could explore before we get them all reunited. We love that part of the show, having the Pogues together. That’s when we feel like this show is working the best.”

The producer continued: “There will definitely be some new mysteries and some new ideas. It all comes off the same spine of the same story but it branches out in ways that hopefully the audience won’t see coming.”

Stokes starred alongside fellow Pogues J.J. (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Kiara (Madison Bailey), all of whom are returning for season 2. Cline and Esten are also reprising their roles, along with Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe) and Deion Smith (Kelce).

Netflix released the first official images from the upcoming season in May 2021, confirming that new episodes will debut that summer. Though fans have plenty of theories about what messes the characters will get into throughout season 2, Cline hopes most of the audience stays spoiler-free.

“I want people to watch this without knowing too much,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “I want people [to be] going into it kind of blind, [but] the stakes are higher and the mystery gets deeper.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about what’s to come on the second season of Outer Banks: