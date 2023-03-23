Even if Minns labours to victory, there will be a party post-mortem by Mata 23 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Barring a late implosion, Labor looks set to scrape over the line. But before a win or even a loss has even been declared, the finger pointing has begun. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Even if Minns labours to victory, there will be a party post-mortem” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Even if Minns labours to victory, there will be a party post-mortem”