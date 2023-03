Reuters was first to report that Cvent Holding Corp, a U.S. software provider that facilitates in-person and virtual meetings, rejected a $3.9 billion acquisition offer from buyout firm Blackstone Inc. Blackstone is taking a break from the negotiations after Cvent rejected its $8-per-share offer as too low.

Vittorio Rienzo