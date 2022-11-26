View the full-resolution version of this infographic
Every Song With Over 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Spotify has a relatively short history, launching in Europe in 2008, and eventually moving into the U.S. market in 2011. Since then, the Stockholm-based company has become the world’s most popular audio streaming service with 456 million users across 183 markets.
With such a large userbase, major artists on Spotify have seen their biggest hits accumulate millions, if not billions of streams. So, in July 2021, Spotify created the Billions Club, a playlist comprising every song to reach the 1 billion milestone.
We at Visual Capitalist saw this as an opportunity to create a unique data visualization, so we compiled the entire playlist and arranged it by decade and artist.
The Top 10 Artists
Below are the top 10 artists, ranked by their number of songs with over 1 billion streams. The list actually includes 11 artists because Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay are tied with 5 songs in the Billions Club.
|Rank
|Artist
|Artist’s Monthly Listens
|Songs With 1 Billion+ Streams
|1
|Ed Sheeran
|76M
|11
|2
|Post Malone
|51M
|9
|2
|The Weeknd
|79M
|9
|4
|XXXTENTACION
|34M
|8
|5
|Ariana Grande
|56M
|7
|5
|Maroon 5
|50M
|7
|7
|Drake
|68M
|6
|7
|Eminem
|59M
|6
|9
|Shawn Mendes
|43M
|5
|9
|Bruno Mars
|51M
|5
|9
|Coldplay
|59M
|5
Sorting this list in different ways can reveal some interesting takeaways.
By Gender
For starters, Ariana Grande is the only female artist present in the top 10. Her best performing song on Spotify is 7 rings, which was included in her fifth studio album thank u, next. The track has accumulated 1.8 billion streams since February 8, 2019.
Female superstars who narrowly missed the top 10 list include Adele, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, who all have four songs in the Billions Club.
Most of these artists are relatively new, so it’s reasonable to assume that they’ll be breaking into the top 10 soon. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, just released her debut album SOUR in 2021.
By Artist Tenure
Which top 10 artist has been around the longest?
We measure tenure in this context as the time that has elapsed since the artist’s debut album. In this case, the crown goes to Eminem, who released Infinite in November 1996.
The 11-track album was released on cassette and vinyl, and according to the Eminem Fandom wiki, only sold around 1,000 copies. The title track, Infinite, is the only song from the album that is available on Spotify, and it currently has 33 million plays.
The Full List
The Billions Club contains over 300 songs, with the majority being released in the 2010s. This is largely due to the fact that Spotify launched at the start of that decade.
Below is the data we used to create this infographic, which can be sorted by track name, artist, play count, track length, or release date.
|Track Name
|Artist
|Play count (billions)
|Track length (secs)
|Release date
|Mood
|24kGoldn
|1.6
|140
|2021
|Youngblood
|5 Seconds of Summer
|1.5
|203
|2018
|Take on Me
|a-ha
|1.2
|225
|1985
|Highway to Hell
|AC/DC
|1.1
|208
|1979
|Back In Black
|AC/DC
|1.1
|255
|1980
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|1
|292
|1990
|Someone Like You
|Adele
|1.4
|285
|2011
|Hello
|Adele
|1.3
|295
|2015
|Rolling in the Deep
|Adele
|1.2
|228
|2011
|Easy On Me
|Adele
|1.1
|224
|2021
|Faded
|Alan Walker
|1.6
|212
|2015
|Let Me Down Slowly
|Alec Benjamin
|1.1
|169
|2018
|Scars To Your Beautiful
|Alessia Cara
|1.1
|230
|2015
|2002
|Anne-Marie
|1.2
|186
|2018
|China
|Anuel AA
|1
|301
|2019
|Do I Wanna Know?
|Arctic Monkeys
|1.5
|272
|2013
|7 rings
|Ariana Grande
|1.8
|178
|2019
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|1.6
|207
|2019
|Side To Side
|Ariana Grande
|1.2
|226
|2016
|no tears left to cry
|Ariana Grande
|1.2
|206
|2018
|Into You
|Ariana Grande
|1.1
|244
|2016
|positions
|Ariana Grande
|1.1
|172
|2020
|One Last Time
|Ariana Grande
|1
|197
|2014
|ROXANNE
|Arizona Zervas
|1.3
|163
|2019
|Sweet but Psycho
|Ava Max
|1.4
|187
|2020
|Wake Me Up
|Avicii
|1.7
|247
|2013
|The Nights
|Avicii
|1.2
|176
|2014
|Waiting For Love
|Avicii
|1
|230
|2015
|More Than You Know
|Axwell / Ingrosso
|1.1
|203
|2017
|I Want It That Way
|Backstreet Boys
|1
|213
|1999
|DÁKITI
|Bad Bunny
|1.5
|205
|2020
|Callaita
|Bad Bunny
|1.2
|250
|2019
|MIA
|Bad Bunny
|1.1
|210
|2018
|Yonaguni
|Bad Bunny
|1
|206
|2021
|Pompeii
|Bastille
|1.2
|214
|2013
|Meant to Be
|Bebe Rexha
|1.2
|163
|2017
|Eastside
|benny blanco
|1.4
|173
|2018
|Halo
|Beyoncé
|1.2
|261
|2008
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|2.2
|194
|2019
|lovely
|Billie Eilish
|2
|200
|2018
|when the party’s over
|Billie Eilish
|1.4
|196
|2019
|everything i wanted
|Billie Eilish
|1.2
|245
|2019
|hot girl bummer
|blackbear
|1.1
|188
|2020
|Livin’ On A Prayer
|Bon Jonvi
|1.1
|249
|1986
|That’s What I Like
|Bruno Mars
|1.5
|206
|2016
|Just the Way You Are
|Bruno Mars
|1.4
|220
|2010
|When I Was Your Man
|Bruno Mars
|1.3
|214
|2012
|Locked out of Heaven
|Bruno Mars
|1.2
|233
|2012
|24K Magic
|Bruno Mars
|1.2
|225
|2016
|Dynamite
|BTS
|1.5
|199
|2020
|Butter
|BTS
|1
|164
|2021
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris
|1.6
|214
|2018
|This Is What You Came For
|Calvin Harris
|1.4
|222
|2016
|Summer
|Calvin Harris
|1.1
|222
|2014
|Havana
|Camila Cabello
|1.8
|217
|2018
|I Like It
|Cardi B
|1.4
|253
|2018
|WAP
|Cardi B
|1.1
|187
|2020
|We Don’t Talk Anymore
|Charlie Puth
|1.4
|217
|2016
|Attention
|Charlie Puth
|1.4
|209
|2018
|Redbone
|Childish Gambino
|1.2
|326
|2016
|A Thousand Years
|Christina Perri
|1.2
|285
|2011
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit
|1.3
|251
|2016
|Symphony
|Clean Bandit
|1.2
|212
|2017
|Rather Be
|Clean Bandit
|1.1
|227
|2014
|Yellow
|Coldplay
|1.4
|266
|2000
|The Scientist
|Coldplay
|1.4
|309
|2002
|Viva La Vida
|Coldplay
|1.2
|242
|2008
|Fix You
|Coldplay
|1.1
|295
|2005
|Hymn for the Weekend
|Coldplay
|1
|258
|2015
|Heather
|Conan Gray
|1
|198
|2020
|Gangsta’s Paradise
|Coolio
|1.1
|240
|1995
|ROCKSTAR
|DaBaby
|1.5
|181
|2020
|Con Calma
|Daddy Yankee
|1.1
|193
|2019
|Me Rehúso
|Danny Ocean
|1.3
|205
|2016
|Titanium
|David Guetta
|1.2
|245
|2011
|Be Alright
|Dean Lewis
|1.4
|196
|2018
|Sorry Not Sorry
|Demi Lovato
|1
|203
|2017
|Panda
|Desiigner
|1.1
|246
|2016
|I’m the One
|DJ Khaled
|1.1
|288
|2017
|Let Me Love You
|DJ Snake
|1.7
|205
|2016
|Taki Taki
|DJ Snake
|1.3
|213
|2018
|Cake By The Ocean
|DNCE
|1.3
|219
|2016
|Kiss Me More
|Doja Cat
|1.4
|208
|2021
|Woman
|Doja Cat
|1.1
|172
|2021
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|1
|237
|2019
|Danza Kuduro
|Don Omar
|1
|198
|2010
|Still D.R.E.
|Dr Dre
|1
|270
|1999
|One Dance
|Drake
|2.5
|174
|2016
|God’s Plan
|Drake
|2.1
|198
|2018
|In My Feelings
|Drake
|1.3
|217
|2018
|Hotline Bling
|Drake
|1.1
|267
|2016
|Passionfruit
|Drake
|1.1
|298
|2017
|Nice For What
|Drake
|1.1
|210
|2018
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|2.1
|183
|2020
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|1.8
|209
|2017
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|1.6
|203
|2020
|IDGAF
|Dua Lipa
|1.3
|217
|2017
|In My Mind
|Dynoro
|1.2
|184
|2018
|Hotel California (2013 Remaster)
|Eagles
|1.2
|391
|1976
|September
|Earth, Wind & Fire
|1.1
|215
|1978
|Shape of You
|Ed Sheeran
|3.3
|233
|2017
|Perfect
|Ed Sheeran
|2.2
|263
|2017
|Thinking out Loud
|Ed Sheeran
|2.1
|281
|2014
|Photograph
|Ed Sheeran
|2
|259
|2014
|I Don’t Care
|Ed Sheeran
|1.6
|219
|2019
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|1.3
|230
|2021
|Beautiful People
|Ed Sheeran
|1.2
|197
|2019
|Galway Girl
|Ed Sheeran
|1.1
|170
|2017
|Happier
|Ed Sheeran
|1.1
|207
|2017
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|1.1
|261
|2017
|Shivers
|Ed Sheeran
|1
|207
|2021
|Love Me Like You Do
|Ellie Goulding
|1.3
|252
|2015
|Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
|Elton John
|1.2
|202
|2021
|Lose Yourself
|Eminem
|1.6
|326
|2005
|Till I Collapse
|Eminem
|1.5
|297
|2002
|Without Me
|Eminem
|1.3
|290
|2002
|The Real Slim Shady
|Eminem
|1.1
|284
|2000
|Love The Way You Lie
|Eminem
|1.1
|263
|2010
|Godzilla
|Eminem
|1
|210
|2020
|Pepas
|Farruko
|1.1
|287
|2021
|Work from Home
|Fifth Harmony
|1.3
|214
|2016
|Dreams
|Fleetwood Mac
|1.1
|257
|1977
|Pumped Up Kicks
|Foster The People
|1.3
|240
|2011
|Unforgettable
|French Montana
|1.6
|233
|2017
|Mask Off
|Future
|1.3
|204
|2017
|Life Is Good
|Future
|1
|237
|2020
|Me, Myself & I
|G-Eazy
|1.1
|251
|2015
|Heat Waves
|Glass Animals
|2.1
|238
|2020
|i hate u, i love u
|gnash
|1.2
|251
|2016
|Somebody That I Used To Know
|Gotye
|1.3
|244
|2011
|Starving
|Hailee Steinfeld
|1.1
|181
|2016
|Without Me
|Halsey
|1.6
|202
|2018
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|2
|174
|2019
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|1.5
|167
|2022
|Adore You
|Harry Styles
|1.2
|207
|2019
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|1.1
|340
|2017
|Take Me to Church
|Hozier
|1.9
|241
|2014
|Believer
|Imagine Dragons
|2.3
|204
|2017
|Thunder
|Imagine Dragons
|1.8
|187
|2017
|Demons
|Imagine Dragons
|1.6
|175
|2012
|Radioactive
|Imagine Dragons
|1.4
|186
|2012
|Lemonade
|Internet Money
|1.1
|195
|2020
|Mi Gente
|J Balvin
|1.3
|189
|2017
|LA CANCIÓN
|J Balvin
|1.2
|242
|2019
|No Role Modelz
|J. Cole
|1.4
|292
|2014
|Say You Won’t Let Go
|James Arthur
|2.2
|211
|2016
|Let It Go
|James Bay
|1
|260
|2014
|I’m Yours
|Jason Mraz
|1.5
|243
|2008
|Ni**as in Paris
|JAY-Z
|1
|219
|2011
|Bang Bang
|Jessie J
|1.1
|199
|2014
|All of Me
|John Legend
|1.9
|269
|2013
|Sucker
|Jonas Brothers
|1.2
|181
|2019
|Don’t Stop Believin’
|Journey
|1.4
|250
|1981
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|2.1
|239
|2018
|All Girls Are The Same
|Juice WRLD
|1.1
|165
|2018
|Robbery
|Juice WRLD
|1.1
|240
|2019
|Issues
|Julia Michaels
|1.1
|176
|2017
|Love Yourself
|Justin Bieber
|1.9
|233
|2015
|Sorry
|Justin Bieber
|1.7
|200
|2015
|What Do You Mean?
|Justin Bieber
|1.4
|205
|2015
|Peaches
|Justin Bieber
|1.3
|198
|2021
|CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!
|Justin Timberlake
|1.4
|237
|2016
|Stronger
|Kanye West
|1.1
|312
|2007
|Tusa
|KAROL G
|1.3
|200
|2019
|Dark Horse
|Katy Perry
|1
|215
|2013
|HUMBLE.
|Kendrick Lamar
|1.7
|177
|2017
|All The Stars
|Kendrick Lamar
|1.1
|232
|2018
|Young Dumb & Broke
|Khalid
|1.2
|202
|2017
|Location
|Khalid
|1.2
|217
|2017
|Better
|Khalid
|1.1
|229
|2018
|Sex on Fire
|Kings of Leon
|1
|203
|2008
|It Ain’t Me
|Kygo
|1.2
|220
|2017
|Shallow
|Lady Gaga
|1.9
|215
|2018
|I Like Me Better
|Lauv
|1.5
|197
|2018
|Someone You Loved
|Lewis Capaldi
|2.5
|182
|2019
|Before You Go
|Lewis Capaldi
|1.4
|215
|2019
|Drip Too Hard
|Lil Baby
|1.1
|145
|2018
|Blueberry Faygo
|Lil Mosey
|1.1
|162
|2020
|MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
|Lil Nas X
|1.6
|137
|2021
|INDUSTRY BABY
|Lil Nas X
|1.6
|212
|2021
|Old Town Road – Remix
|Lil Nas X
|1.4
|157
|2019
|Ransom
|Lil Tecca
|1.1
|131
|2019
|XO Tour Llif3
|Lil Uzi Vert
|1.8
|182
|2017
|In the End
|Linkin Park
|1.4
|216
|2000
|Numb
|Linkin Park
|1.1
|185
|2003
|1-800-273-8255
|Logic
|1.2
|250
|2017
|The Night We Met
|Lord Huron
|1.1
|208
|2015
|Despacito – Remix
|Luis Fonsi
|1.6
|228
|2017
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi
|1.5
|229
|2019
|7 Years
|Lukas Graham
|1.5
|237
|2016
|Sweet Home Alabama
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|1
|283
|1974
|Can’t Hold Us
|Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
|1.7
|258
|2012
|Rude
|MAGIC!
|1.1
|224
|2014
|Lean On
|Major Lazer
|1.7
|176
|2015
|Cold Water
|Major Lazer
|1.3
|185
|2016
|Light It Up
|Major Lazer
|1.1
|286
|2015
|Hawái
|Maluma
|1
|200
|2020
|Beggin’
|Maneskin
|1.2
|211
|2017
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Mariah Carey
|1.2
|241
|1994
|Uptown Funk
|Mark Ronson
|1.6
|269
|2015
|Memories
|Maroon 5
|1.6
|189
|2021
|Sugar
|Maroon 5
|1.5
|235
|2014
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5
|1.5
|235
|2018
|Payphone
|Maroon 5
|1.2
|231
|2021
|She Will Be Loved
|Maroon 5
|1.1
|257
|2002
|Maps
|Maroon 5
|1.1
|189
|2014
|What Lovers Do
|Maroon 5
|1.1
|199
|2018
|Happier
|Marshmello
|1.8
|214
|2018
|Silence
|Marshmello
|1.3
|180
|2017
|FRIENDS
|Marshmello
|1.3
|202
|2018
|In the Name of Love
|Martin Garrix
|1.2
|195
|2016
|Scared to Be Lonely
|Martin Garrix
|1.1
|220
|2017
|Astronaut In The Ocean
|Masked Wolf
|1
|132
|2021
|Billie Jean
|Michael Jackson
|1.2
|294
|1982
|I Took A Pill in Ibiza – Seeb Remix
|Mike Posner
|1.6
|197
|2016
|Party in the U.S.A.
|Miley Cyrus
|1
|202
|2009
|Stolen Dance
|Milky Chance
|1.1
|313
|2014
|Classic
|MKTO
|1
|175
|2012
|Let You Down
|NF
|1.2
|212
|2017
|Te Boté
|Nio Garcia
|1
|417
|2018
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|Nirvana
|1.5
|301
|1991
|Wonderwall
|Oasis
|1.5
|259
|1995
|Ric Flair Drip
|Offset
|1.1
|172
|2017
|good 4 u
|Olivia Rodrigo
|1.7
|178
|2021
|drivers license
|Olivia Rodrigo
|1.6
|242
|2021
|traitor
|Olivia Rodrigo
|1
|229
|2021
|deja vu
|Olivia Rodrigo
|1
|215
|2021
|Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)
|OMI
|1.4
|180
|2015
|Counting Stars
|OneRepublic
|1.7
|257
|2014
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|1.3
|190
|2018
|Let Her Go
|Passenger
|1.7
|252
|2012
|Calma – Remix
|Pedro Capó
|1
|238
|2018
|Happy
|Pharell Williams
|1.1
|232
|2014
|Timber
|Pitbull
|1.1
|204
|2012
|Feel It Still
|Portugal
|1.1
|163
|2017
|Sunflower
|Post Malone
|2.5
|158
|2018
|rockstar
|Post Malone
|2.5
|218
|2018
|Circles
|Post Malone
|1.9
|215
|2019
|Congratulations
|Post Malone
|1.6
|220
|2016
|Better Now
|Post Malone
|1.6
|231
|2018
|I Fall Apart
|Post Malone
|1.4
|223
|2016
|Psycho
|Post Malone
|1.4
|221
|2018
|Wow
|Post Malone
|1.4
|149
|2019
|Goodbyes
|Post Malone
|1
|174
|2019
|death bed (coffee for your head)
|Powfu
|1.3
|173
|2020
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Queen
|2
|354
|2018
|Don’t Stop Me Now
|Queen
|1.4
|209
|1978
|Another One Bites The Dust
|Queen
|1.4
|214
|1980
|Under Pressure
|Queen
|1.2
|245
|1982
|Creep
|Radiohead
|1
|238
|1993
|Todo De Ti
|Rauw Alejandro
|1
|199
|2021
|Under the Bridge
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|1
|264
|1991
|Californication
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|1
|329
|1999
|Ride It
|Regard
|1.1
|157
|2019
|Work from Home
|Rihanna
|1.2
|219
|2016
|Needed Me
|Rihanna
|1.1
|191
|2016
|Sugar
|Robin Schulz
|1
|219
|2015
|The Box
|Roddy Ricch
|1.5
|196
|2019
|Roses (Imanbek Remix)
|SAINt JHN
|1.7
|176
|2019
|Stay With Me
|Sam Smith
|1.6
|172
|2014
|Too Good At Goodbyes
|Sam Smith
|1.6
|201
|2017
|I’m Not The Only One
|Sam Smith
|1.4
|239
|2014
|Dancing With A Stranger
|Sam Smith
|1.1
|171
|2019
|Wolves
|Selena Gomez
|1.2
|197
|2017
|Hips Don’t Lie
|Shakira
|1.1
|218
|2005
|Señorita
|Shawn Mendes
|2.3
|190
|2019
|Treat You Better
|Shawn Mendes
|1.6
|187
|2017
|Stitches
|Shawn Mendes
|1.5
|206
|2015
|There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
|Shawn Mendes
|1.5
|199
|2017
|Mercy
|Shawn Mendes
|1.1
|208
|2017
|Cheap Thrills
|Sia
|1.5
|211
|2016
|Chandelier
|Sia
|1.4
|216
|2015
|Young, Wild & Free
|Snoop Dogg
|1.1
|207
|2011
|Chasing Cars
|Snow Patrol
|1
|267
|2006
|The Less I Know The Better
|Tame Impala
|1.1
|216
|2015
|you broke me first
|Tate McRae
|1
|169
|2020
|Closer
|The Chainsmokers
|2.4
|244
|2016
|Something Just Like This
|The Chainsmokers
|2
|247
|2017
|Don’t Let Me Down
|The Chainsmokers
|1.6
|208
|2016
|Paris
|The Chainsmokers
|1
|221
|2017
|Iris
|The Goo Goo Dolls
|1.1
|289
|1998
|STAY
|The Kid LAROI
|2.2
|141
|2021
|Mr. Brightside
|The Killers
|1.6
|222
|2004
|Sweater Weather
|The Neighbourhood
|1.8
|240
|2013
|Every Breath You Take
|The Police
|1.3
|253
|1983
|Hall of Fame
|The Script
|1.1
|202
|2012
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|3.2
|200
|2020
|Starboy
|The Weeknd
|2
|230
|2016
|The Hills
|The Weeknd
|1.7
|242
|2015
|Can’t Feel My Face
|The Weeknd
|1.4
|213
|2015
|I Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|1.4
|269
|2016
|Earned It
|The Weeknd
|1.3
|277
|2015
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|1.2
|215
|2020
|Call Out My Name
|The Weeknd
|1.1
|228
|2018
|Die For You
|The Weeknd
|1
|260
|2016
|Seven Nation Army
|The White Stripes
|1.2
|232
|2003
|Another Love
|Tom Odell
|1.2
|244
|2013
|Dance Monkey
|Tones And I
|2.7
|209
|2019
|Africa
|TOTO
|1.3
|294
|1982
|Hey, Soul Sister
|Train
|1.1
|216
|2010
|goosebumps
|Travis Scott
|1.8
|243
|2016
|SICKO MODE
|Travis Scott
|1.7
|312
|2018
|HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
|Travis Scott
|1.2
|175
|2019
|BUTTERFLY EFFECT
|Travis Scott
|1
|190
|2018
|Falling
|Trevor Daniel
|1.4
|159
|2020
|Stressed Out
|Twenty One Pilots
|1.8
|202
|2015
|Ride
|Twenty One Pilots
|1.4
|214
|2015
|Heathens
|Twenty One Pilots
|1.4
|195
|2016
|Taste
|Tyga
|1.2
|229
|2019
|Riptide
|Vance Joy
|1.7
|204
|2014
|Shut Up and Dance
|WALK THE MOON
|1.2
|199
|2014
|See You Again
|Wiz Khalifa
|1.5
|229
|2015
|SAD!
|XXXTENTACION
|1.9
|166
|2018
|Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares
|XXXTENTACION
|1.8
|119
|2017
|Jocelyn Flores
|XXXTENTACION
|1.8
|119
|2017
|Moonlight
|XXXTENTACION
|1.5
|135
|2018
|Fuck Love
|XXXTENTACION
|1.2
|146
|2017
|changes
|XXXTENTACION
|1.2
|121
|2018
|Look At Me!
|XXXTENTACION
|1.1
|126
|2017
|Hope
|XXXTENTACION
|1
|110
|2018
|Lush Life
|Zara Larsson
|1.1
|201
|2017
|I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
|ZAYN
|1.3
|245
|2017
|Dusk Till Dawn
|ZAYN
|1.3
|239
|2018
|PILLOWTALK
|ZAYN
|1.1
|202
|2016
|The Middle
|Zedd
|1.3
|184
|2018
|Stay
|Zedd
|1.1
|210
|2017
Note: Our list includes two songs that have crossed one billion streams, but have not yet been added to the official playlist.
Please note that new songs are constantly being added to the Billions Club, so our list may not be up to date for very long. Both Rihanna and Taylor Swift will be joining the club any day now as Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z) and Blank Space tick up towards the one billion mark.
With songs on this playlist receiving over 446 billion streams so far, at least some of them are likely to be familiar to you. Some may even find their way into your annual feature called Spotify Wrapped, a personalized roundup sent to Spotify users covering your most listened to songs of the year.
One Final Note
With the holidays upon us, you’re going to be hearing a lot of Christmas music in the coming weeks, whether it’s at home, at the mall, or in a cafe.
Chances are, one of those songs will be Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You. Not only is this song a holiday staple, it’s also the only Christmas song with over 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Released in October 1994 with Carey’s first holiday album, Merry Christmas, the track continues to be a massive success. In 2021, it became the first and only Christmas song to receive Diamond certification by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).
