Every Song With Over 1 Billion Spotify Streams

by Vittorio Rienzo
26 Novembre 2022
Comments 0
artists with more than one billion streams on spotify

Spotify has a relatively short history, launching in Europe in 2008, and eventually moving into the U.S. market in 2011. Since then, the Stockholm-based company has become the world’s most popular audio streaming service with 456 million users across 183 markets.

With such a large userbase, major artists on Spotify have seen their biggest hits accumulate millions, if not billions of streams. So, in July 2021, Spotify created the Billions Club, a playlist comprising every song to reach the 1 billion milestone.

We at Visual Capitalist saw this as an opportunity to create a unique data visualization, so we compiled the entire playlist and arranged it by decade and artist.

The Top 10 Artists

Below are the top 10 artists, ranked by their number of songs with over 1 billion streams. The list actually includes 11 artists because Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay are tied with 5 songs in the Billions Club.

Rank Artist Artist’s Monthly Listens Songs With 1 Billion+ Streams
1 Ed Sheeran 76M 11
2 Post Malone 51M 9
2 The Weeknd 79M 9
4 XXXTENTACION 34M 8
5 Ariana Grande 56M 7
5 Maroon 5 50M 7
7 Drake 68M 6
7 Eminem 59M 6
9 Shawn Mendes 43M 5
9 Bruno Mars 51M 5
9 Coldplay 59M 5

Sorting this list in different ways can reveal some interesting takeaways.

By Gender

For starters, Ariana Grande is the only female artist present in the top 10. Her best performing song on Spotify is 7 rings, which was included in her fifth studio album thank u, next. The track has accumulated 1.8 billion streams since February 8, 2019.

Female superstars who narrowly missed the top 10 list include Adele, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, who all have four songs in the Billions Club.

Most of these artists are relatively new, so it’s reasonable to assume that they’ll be breaking into the top 10 soon. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, just released her debut album SOUR in 2021.

By Artist Tenure

Which top 10 artist has been around the longest?

We measure tenure in this context as the time that has elapsed since the artist’s debut album. In this case, the crown goes to Eminem, who released Infinite in November 1996.

The 11-track album was released on cassette and vinyl, and according to the Eminem Fandom wiki, only sold around 1,000 copies. The title track, Infinite, is the only song from the album that is available on Spotify, and it currently has 33 million plays.

The Full List

The Billions Club contains over 300 songs, with the majority being released in the 2010s. This is largely due to the fact that Spotify launched at the start of that decade.

Below is the data we used to create this infographic, which can be sorted by track name, artist, play count, track length, or release date.

Track Name Artist Play count (billions) Track length (secs) Release date
Mood 24kGoldn 1.6 140 2021
Youngblood 5 Seconds of Summer 1.5 203 2018
Take on Me a-ha 1.2 225 1985
Highway to Hell AC/DC 1.1 208 1979
Back In Black AC/DC 1.1 255 1980
Thunderstruck AC/DC 1 292 1990
Someone Like You Adele 1.4 285 2011
Hello Adele 1.3 295 2015
Rolling in the Deep Adele 1.2 228 2011
Easy On Me Adele 1.1 224 2021
Faded Alan Walker 1.6 212 2015
Let Me Down Slowly Alec Benjamin 1.1 169 2018
Scars To Your Beautiful Alessia Cara 1.1 230 2015
2002 Anne-Marie 1.2 186 2018
China Anuel AA 1 301 2019
Do I Wanna Know? Arctic Monkeys 1.5 272 2013
7 rings Ariana Grande 1.8 178 2019
thank u, next Ariana Grande 1.6 207 2019
Side To Side Ariana Grande 1.2 226 2016
no tears left to cry Ariana Grande 1.2 206 2018
Into You Ariana Grande 1.1 244 2016
positions Ariana Grande 1.1 172 2020
One Last Time Ariana Grande 1 197 2014
ROXANNE Arizona Zervas 1.3 163 2019
Sweet but Psycho Ava Max 1.4 187 2020
Wake Me Up Avicii 1.7 247 2013
The Nights Avicii 1.2 176 2014
Waiting For Love Avicii 1 230 2015
More Than You Know Axwell / Ingrosso 1.1 203 2017
I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 1 213 1999
DÁKITI Bad Bunny 1.5 205 2020
Callaita Bad Bunny 1.2 250 2019
MIA Bad Bunny 1.1 210 2018
Yonaguni Bad Bunny 1 206 2021
Pompeii Bastille 1.2 214 2013
Meant to Be Bebe Rexha 1.2 163 2017
Eastside benny blanco 1.4 173 2018
Halo Beyoncé 1.2 261 2008
bad guy Billie Eilish 2.2 194 2019
lovely Billie Eilish 2 200 2018
when the party’s over Billie Eilish 1.4 196 2019
everything i wanted Billie Eilish 1.2 245 2019
hot girl bummer blackbear 1.1 188 2020
Livin’ On A Prayer Bon Jonvi 1.1 249 1986
That’s What I Like Bruno Mars 1.5 206 2016
Just the Way You Are Bruno Mars 1.4 220 2010
When I Was Your Man Bruno Mars 1.3 214 2012
Locked out of Heaven Bruno Mars 1.2 233 2012
24K Magic Bruno Mars 1.2 225 2016
Dynamite BTS 1.5 199 2020
Butter BTS 1 164 2021
One Kiss Calvin Harris 1.6 214 2018
This Is What You Came For Calvin Harris 1.4 222 2016
Summer Calvin Harris 1.1 222 2014
Havana Camila Cabello 1.8 217 2018
I Like It Cardi B 1.4 253 2018
WAP Cardi B 1.1 187 2020
We Don’t Talk Anymore Charlie Puth 1.4 217 2016
Attention Charlie Puth 1.4 209 2018
Redbone Childish Gambino 1.2 326 2016
A Thousand Years Christina Perri 1.2 285 2011
Rockabye Clean Bandit 1.3 251 2016
Symphony Clean Bandit 1.2 212 2017
Rather Be Clean Bandit 1.1 227 2014
Yellow Coldplay 1.4 266 2000
The Scientist Coldplay 1.4 309 2002
Viva La Vida Coldplay 1.2 242 2008
Fix You Coldplay 1.1 295 2005
Hymn for the Weekend Coldplay 1 258 2015
Heather Conan Gray 1 198 2020
Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio 1.1 240 1995
ROCKSTAR DaBaby 1.5 181 2020
Con Calma Daddy Yankee 1.1 193 2019
Me Rehúso Danny Ocean 1.3 205 2016
Titanium David Guetta 1.2 245 2011
Be Alright Dean Lewis 1.4 196 2018
Sorry Not Sorry Demi Lovato 1 203 2017
Panda Desiigner 1.1 246 2016
I’m the One DJ Khaled 1.1 288 2017
Let Me Love You DJ Snake 1.7 205 2016
Taki Taki DJ Snake 1.3 213 2018
Cake By The Ocean DNCE 1.3 219 2016
Kiss Me More Doja Cat 1.4 208 2021
Woman Doja Cat 1.1 172 2021
Say So Doja Cat 1 237 2019
Danza Kuduro Don Omar 1 198 2010
Still D.R.E. Dr Dre 1 270 1999
One Dance Drake 2.5 174 2016
God’s Plan Drake 2.1 198 2018
In My Feelings Drake 1.3 217 2018
Hotline Bling Drake 1.1 267 2016
Passionfruit Drake 1.1 298 2017
Nice For What Drake 1.1 210 2018
Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa 2.1 183 2020
New Rules Dua Lipa 1.8 209 2017
Levitating Dua Lipa 1.6 203 2020
IDGAF Dua Lipa 1.3 217 2017
In My Mind Dynoro 1.2 184 2018
Hotel California (2013 Remaster) Eagles 1.2 391 1976
September Earth, Wind & Fire 1.1 215 1978
Shape of You Ed Sheeran 3.3 233 2017
Perfect Ed Sheeran 2.2 263 2017
Thinking out Loud Ed Sheeran 2.1 281 2014
Photograph Ed Sheeran 2 259 2014
I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran 1.6 219 2019
Bad Habits Ed Sheeran 1.3 230 2021
Beautiful People Ed Sheeran 1.2 197 2019
Galway Girl Ed Sheeran 1.1 170 2017
Happier Ed Sheeran 1.1 207 2017
Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran 1.1 261 2017
Shivers Ed Sheeran 1 207 2021
Love Me Like You Do Ellie Goulding 1.3 252 2015
Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) Elton John 1.2 202 2021
Lose Yourself Eminem 1.6 326 2005
Till I Collapse Eminem 1.5 297 2002
Without Me Eminem 1.3 290 2002
The Real Slim Shady Eminem 1.1 284 2000
Love The Way You Lie Eminem 1.1 263 2010
Godzilla Eminem 1 210 2020
Pepas Farruko 1.1 287 2021
Work from Home Fifth Harmony 1.3 214 2016
Dreams Fleetwood Mac 1.1 257 1977
Pumped Up Kicks Foster The People 1.3 240 2011
Unforgettable French Montana 1.6 233 2017
Mask Off Future 1.3 204 2017
Life Is Good Future 1 237 2020
Me, Myself & I G-Eazy 1.1 251 2015
Heat Waves Glass Animals 2.1 238 2020
i hate u, i love u gnash 1.2 251 2016
Somebody That I Used To Know Gotye 1.3 244 2011
Starving Hailee Steinfeld 1.1 181 2016
Without Me Halsey 1.6 202 2018
Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 2 174 2019
As It Was Harry Styles 1.5 167 2022
Adore You Harry Styles 1.2 207 2019
Sign of the Times Harry Styles 1.1 340 2017
Take Me to Church Hozier 1.9 241 2014
Believer Imagine Dragons 2.3 204 2017
Thunder Imagine Dragons 1.8 187 2017
Demons Imagine Dragons 1.6 175 2012
Radioactive Imagine Dragons 1.4 186 2012
Lemonade Internet Money 1.1 195 2020
Mi Gente J Balvin 1.3 189 2017
LA CANCIÓN J Balvin 1.2 242 2019
No Role Modelz J. Cole 1.4 292 2014
Say You Won’t Let Go James Arthur 2.2 211 2016
Let It Go James Bay 1 260 2014
I’m Yours Jason Mraz 1.5 243 2008
Ni**as in Paris JAY-Z 1 219 2011
Bang Bang Jessie J 1.1 199 2014
All of Me John Legend 1.9 269 2013
Sucker Jonas Brothers 1.2 181 2019
Don’t Stop Believin’ Journey 1.4 250 1981
Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD 2.1 239 2018
All Girls Are The Same Juice WRLD 1.1 165 2018
Robbery Juice WRLD 1.1 240 2019
Issues Julia Michaels 1.1 176 2017
Love Yourself Justin Bieber 1.9 233 2015
Sorry Justin Bieber 1.7 200 2015
What Do You Mean? Justin Bieber 1.4 205 2015
Peaches Justin Bieber 1.3 198 2021
CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! Justin Timberlake 1.4 237 2016
Stronger Kanye West 1.1 312 2007
Tusa KAROL G 1.3 200 2019
Dark Horse Katy Perry 1 215 2013
HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar 1.7 177 2017
All The Stars Kendrick Lamar 1.1 232 2018
Young Dumb & Broke Khalid 1.2 202 2017
Location Khalid 1.2 217 2017
Better Khalid 1.1 229 2018
Sex on Fire Kings of Leon 1 203 2008
It Ain’t Me Kygo 1.2 220 2017
Shallow Lady Gaga 1.9 215 2018
I Like Me Better Lauv 1.5 197 2018
Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi 2.5 182 2019
Before You Go Lewis Capaldi 1.4 215 2019
Drip Too Hard Lil Baby 1.1 145 2018
Blueberry Faygo Lil Mosey 1.1 162 2020
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X 1.6 137 2021
INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X 1.6 212 2021
Old Town Road – Remix Lil Nas X 1.4 157 2019
Ransom Lil Tecca 1.1 131 2019
XO Tour Llif3 Lil Uzi Vert 1.8 182 2017
In the End Linkin Park 1.4 216 2000
Numb Linkin Park 1.1 185 2003
1-800-273-8255 Logic 1.2 250 2017
The Night We Met Lord Huron 1.1 208 2015
Despacito – Remix Luis Fonsi 1.6 228 2017
Despacito Luis Fonsi 1.5 229 2019
7 Years Lukas Graham 1.5 237 2016
Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd 1 283 1974
Can’t Hold Us Macklemore & Ryan Lewis 1.7 258 2012
Rude MAGIC! 1.1 224 2014
Lean On Major Lazer 1.7 176 2015
Cold Water Major Lazer 1.3 185 2016
Light It Up Major Lazer 1.1 286 2015
Hawái Maluma 1 200 2020
Beggin’ Maneskin 1.2 211 2017
All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey 1.2 241 1994
Uptown Funk Mark Ronson 1.6 269 2015
Memories Maroon 5 1.6 189 2021
Sugar Maroon 5 1.5 235 2014
Girls Like You Maroon 5 1.5 235 2018
Payphone Maroon 5 1.2 231 2021
She Will Be Loved Maroon 5 1.1 257 2002
Maps Maroon 5 1.1 189 2014
What Lovers Do Maroon 5 1.1 199 2018
Happier Marshmello 1.8 214 2018
Silence Marshmello 1.3 180 2017
FRIENDS Marshmello 1.3 202 2018
In the Name of Love Martin Garrix 1.2 195 2016
Scared to Be Lonely Martin Garrix 1.1 220 2017
Astronaut In The Ocean Masked Wolf 1 132 2021
Billie Jean Michael Jackson 1.2 294 1982
I Took A Pill in Ibiza – Seeb Remix Mike Posner 1.6 197 2016
Party in the U.S.A. Miley Cyrus 1 202 2009
Stolen Dance Milky Chance 1.1 313 2014
Classic MKTO 1 175 2012
Let You Down NF 1.2 212 2017
Te Boté Nio Garcia 1 417 2018
Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana 1.5 301 1991
Wonderwall Oasis 1.5 259 1995
Ric Flair Drip Offset 1.1 172 2017
good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo 1.7 178 2021
drivers license Olivia Rodrigo 1.6 242 2021
traitor Olivia Rodrigo 1 229 2021
deja vu Olivia Rodrigo 1 215 2021
Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) OMI 1.4 180 2015
Counting Stars OneRepublic 1.7 257 2014
High Hopes Panic! At The Disco 1.3 190 2018
Let Her Go Passenger 1.7 252 2012
Calma – Remix Pedro Capó 1 238 2018
Happy Pharell Williams 1.1 232 2014
Timber Pitbull 1.1 204 2012
Feel It Still Portugal 1.1 163 2017
Sunflower Post Malone 2.5 158 2018
rockstar Post Malone 2.5 218 2018
Circles Post Malone 1.9 215 2019
Congratulations Post Malone 1.6 220 2016
Better Now Post Malone 1.6 231 2018
I Fall Apart Post Malone 1.4 223 2016
Psycho Post Malone 1.4 221 2018
Wow Post Malone 1.4 149 2019
Goodbyes Post Malone 1 174 2019
death bed (coffee for your head) Powfu 1.3 173 2020
Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 2 354 2018
Don’t Stop Me Now Queen 1.4 209 1978
Another One Bites The Dust Queen 1.4 214 1980
Under Pressure Queen 1.2 245 1982
Creep Radiohead 1 238 1993
Todo De Ti Rauw Alejandro 1 199 2021
Under the Bridge Red Hot Chili Peppers 1 264 1991
Californication Red Hot Chili Peppers 1 329 1999
Ride It Regard 1.1 157 2019
Work from Home Rihanna 1.2 219 2016
Needed Me Rihanna 1.1 191 2016
Sugar Robin Schulz 1 219 2015
The Box Roddy Ricch 1.5 196 2019
Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN 1.7 176 2019
Stay With Me Sam Smith 1.6 172 2014
Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith 1.6 201 2017
I’m Not The Only One Sam Smith 1.4 239 2014
Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith 1.1 171 2019
Wolves Selena Gomez 1.2 197 2017
Hips Don’t Lie Shakira 1.1 218 2005
Señorita Shawn Mendes 2.3 190 2019
Treat You Better Shawn Mendes 1.6 187 2017
Stitches Shawn Mendes 1.5 206 2015
There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back Shawn Mendes 1.5 199 2017
Mercy Shawn Mendes 1.1 208 2017
Cheap Thrills Sia 1.5 211 2016
Chandelier Sia 1.4 216 2015
Young, Wild & Free Snoop Dogg 1.1 207 2011
Chasing Cars Snow Patrol 1 267 2006
The Less I Know The Better Tame Impala 1.1 216 2015
you broke me first Tate McRae 1 169 2020
Closer The Chainsmokers 2.4 244 2016
Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers 2 247 2017
Don’t Let Me Down The Chainsmokers 1.6 208 2016
Paris The Chainsmokers 1 221 2017
Iris The Goo Goo Dolls 1.1 289 1998
STAY The Kid LAROI 2.2 141 2021
Mr. Brightside The Killers 1.6 222 2004
Sweater Weather The Neighbourhood 1.8 240 2013
Every Breath You Take The Police 1.3 253 1983
Hall of Fame The Script 1.1 202 2012
Blinding Lights The Weeknd 3.2 200 2020
Starboy The Weeknd 2 230 2016
The Hills The Weeknd 1.7 242 2015
Can’t Feel My Face The Weeknd 1.4 213 2015
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd 1.4 269 2016
Earned It The Weeknd 1.3 277 2015
Save Your Tears The Weeknd 1.2 215 2020
Call Out My Name The Weeknd 1.1 228 2018
Die For You The Weeknd 1 260 2016
Seven Nation Army The White Stripes 1.2 232 2003
Another Love Tom Odell 1.2 244 2013
Dance Monkey Tones And I 2.7 209 2019
Africa TOTO 1.3 294 1982
Hey, Soul Sister Train 1.1 216 2010
goosebumps Travis Scott 1.8 243 2016
SICKO MODE Travis Scott 1.7 312 2018
HIGHEST IN THE ROOM Travis Scott 1.2 175 2019
BUTTERFLY EFFECT Travis Scott 1 190 2018
Falling Trevor Daniel 1.4 159 2020
Stressed Out Twenty One Pilots 1.8 202 2015
Ride Twenty One Pilots 1.4 214 2015
Heathens Twenty One Pilots 1.4 195 2016
Taste Tyga 1.2 229 2019
Riptide Vance Joy 1.7 204 2014
Shut Up and Dance WALK THE MOON 1.2 199 2014
See You Again Wiz Khalifa 1.5 229 2015
SAD! XXXTENTACION 1.9 166 2018
Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares XXXTENTACION 1.8 119 2017
Jocelyn Flores XXXTENTACION 1.8 119 2017
Moonlight XXXTENTACION 1.5 135 2018
Fuck Love XXXTENTACION 1.2 146 2017
changes XXXTENTACION 1.2 121 2018
Look At Me! XXXTENTACION 1.1 126 2017
Hope XXXTENTACION 1 110 2018
Lush Life Zara Larsson 1.1 201 2017
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever ZAYN 1.3 245 2017
Dusk Till Dawn ZAYN 1.3 239 2018
PILLOWTALK ZAYN 1.1 202 2016
The Middle Zedd 1.3 184 2018
Stay Zedd 1.1 210 2017

Note: Our list includes two songs that have crossed one billion streams, but have not yet been added to the official playlist.

Please note that new songs are constantly being added to the Billions Club, so our list may not be up to date for very long. Both Rihanna and Taylor Swift will be joining the club any day now as Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z) and Blank Space tick up towards the one billion mark.

With songs on this playlist receiving over 446 billion streams so far, at least some of them are likely to be familiar to you. Some may even find their way into your annual feature called Spotify Wrapped, a personalized roundup sent to Spotify users covering your most listened to songs of the year.

One Final Note

With the holidays upon us, you’re going to be hearing a lot of Christmas music in the coming weeks, whether it’s at home, at the mall, or in a cafe.

Chances are, one of those songs will be Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You. Not only is this song a holiday staple, it’s also the only Christmas song with over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Released in October 1994 with Carey’s first holiday album, Merry Christmas, the track continues to be a massive success. In 2021, it became the first and only Christmas song to receive Diamond certification by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

The post Every Song With Over 1 Billion Spotify Streams appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

