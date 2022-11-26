View the full-resolution version of this infographic

Every Song With Over 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Spotify has a relatively short history, launching in Europe in 2008, and eventually moving into the U.S. market in 2011. Since then, the Stockholm-based company has become the world’s most popular audio streaming service with 456 million users across 183 markets.

With such a large userbase, major artists on Spotify have seen their biggest hits accumulate millions, if not billions of streams. So, in July 2021, Spotify created the Billions Club, a playlist comprising every song to reach the 1 billion milestone.

We at Visual Capitalist saw this as an opportunity to create a unique data visualization, so we compiled the entire playlist and arranged it by decade and artist.

The Top 10 Artists

Below are the top 10 artists, ranked by their number of songs with over 1 billion streams. The list actually includes 11 artists because Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay are tied with 5 songs in the Billions Club.

Rank Artist Artist’s Monthly Listens Songs With 1 Billion+ Streams 1 Ed Sheeran 76M 11 2 Post Malone 51M 9 2 The Weeknd 79M 9 4 XXXTENTACION 34M 8 5 Ariana Grande 56M 7 5 Maroon 5 50M 7 7 Drake 68M 6 7 Eminem 59M 6 9 Shawn Mendes 43M 5 9 Bruno Mars 51M 5 9 Coldplay 59M 5

Sorting this list in different ways can reveal some interesting takeaways.

By Gender

For starters, Ariana Grande is the only female artist present in the top 10. Her best performing song on Spotify is 7 rings, which was included in her fifth studio album thank u, next. The track has accumulated 1.8 billion streams since February 8, 2019.

Female superstars who narrowly missed the top 10 list include Adele, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, who all have four songs in the Billions Club.

Most of these artists are relatively new, so it’s reasonable to assume that they’ll be breaking into the top 10 soon. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, just released her debut album SOUR in 2021.

By Artist Tenure

Which top 10 artist has been around the longest?

We measure tenure in this context as the time that has elapsed since the artist’s debut album. In this case, the crown goes to Eminem, who released Infinite in November 1996.

The 11-track album was released on cassette and vinyl, and according to the Eminem Fandom wiki, only sold around 1,000 copies. The title track, Infinite, is the only song from the album that is available on Spotify, and it currently has 33 million plays.

The Full List

The Billions Club contains over 300 songs, with the majority being released in the 2010s. This is largely due to the fact that Spotify launched at the start of that decade.

Below is the data we used to create this infographic, which can be sorted by track name, artist, play count, track length, or release date.

Track Name Artist Play count (billions) Track length (secs) Release date Mood 24kGoldn 1.6 140 2021 Youngblood 5 Seconds of Summer 1.5 203 2018 Take on Me a-ha 1.2 225 1985 Highway to Hell AC/DC 1.1 208 1979 Back In Black AC/DC 1.1 255 1980 Thunderstruck AC/DC 1 292 1990 Someone Like You Adele 1.4 285 2011 Hello Adele 1.3 295 2015 Rolling in the Deep Adele 1.2 228 2011 Easy On Me Adele 1.1 224 2021 Faded Alan Walker 1.6 212 2015 Let Me Down Slowly Alec Benjamin 1.1 169 2018 Scars To Your Beautiful Alessia Cara 1.1 230 2015 2002 Anne-Marie 1.2 186 2018 China Anuel AA 1 301 2019 Do I Wanna Know? Arctic Monkeys 1.5 272 2013 7 rings Ariana Grande 1.8 178 2019 thank u, next Ariana Grande 1.6 207 2019 Side To Side Ariana Grande 1.2 226 2016 no tears left to cry Ariana Grande 1.2 206 2018 Into You Ariana Grande 1.1 244 2016 positions Ariana Grande 1.1 172 2020 One Last Time Ariana Grande 1 197 2014 ROXANNE Arizona Zervas 1.3 163 2019 Sweet but Psycho Ava Max 1.4 187 2020 Wake Me Up Avicii 1.7 247 2013 The Nights Avicii 1.2 176 2014 Waiting For Love Avicii 1 230 2015 More Than You Know Axwell / Ingrosso 1.1 203 2017 I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 1 213 1999 DÁKITI Bad Bunny 1.5 205 2020 Callaita Bad Bunny 1.2 250 2019 MIA Bad Bunny 1.1 210 2018 Yonaguni Bad Bunny 1 206 2021 Pompeii Bastille 1.2 214 2013 Meant to Be Bebe Rexha 1.2 163 2017 Eastside benny blanco 1.4 173 2018 Halo Beyoncé 1.2 261 2008 bad guy Billie Eilish 2.2 194 2019 lovely Billie Eilish 2 200 2018 when the party’s over Billie Eilish 1.4 196 2019 everything i wanted Billie Eilish 1.2 245 2019 hot girl bummer blackbear 1.1 188 2020 Livin’ On A Prayer Bon Jonvi 1.1 249 1986 That’s What I Like Bruno Mars 1.5 206 2016 Just the Way You Are Bruno Mars 1.4 220 2010 When I Was Your Man Bruno Mars 1.3 214 2012 Locked out of Heaven Bruno Mars 1.2 233 2012 24K Magic Bruno Mars 1.2 225 2016 Dynamite BTS 1.5 199 2020 Butter BTS 1 164 2021 One Kiss Calvin Harris 1.6 214 2018 This Is What You Came For Calvin Harris 1.4 222 2016 Summer Calvin Harris 1.1 222 2014 Havana Camila Cabello 1.8 217 2018 I Like It Cardi B 1.4 253 2018 WAP Cardi B 1.1 187 2020 We Don’t Talk Anymore Charlie Puth 1.4 217 2016 Attention Charlie Puth 1.4 209 2018 Redbone Childish Gambino 1.2 326 2016 A Thousand Years Christina Perri 1.2 285 2011 Rockabye Clean Bandit 1.3 251 2016 Symphony Clean Bandit 1.2 212 2017 Rather Be Clean Bandit 1.1 227 2014 Yellow Coldplay 1.4 266 2000 The Scientist Coldplay 1.4 309 2002 Viva La Vida Coldplay 1.2 242 2008 Fix You Coldplay 1.1 295 2005 Hymn for the Weekend Coldplay 1 258 2015 Heather Conan Gray 1 198 2020 Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio 1.1 240 1995 ROCKSTAR DaBaby 1.5 181 2020 Con Calma Daddy Yankee 1.1 193 2019 Me Rehúso Danny Ocean 1.3 205 2016 Titanium David Guetta 1.2 245 2011 Be Alright Dean Lewis 1.4 196 2018 Sorry Not Sorry Demi Lovato 1 203 2017 Panda Desiigner 1.1 246 2016 I’m the One DJ Khaled 1.1 288 2017 Let Me Love You DJ Snake 1.7 205 2016 Taki Taki DJ Snake 1.3 213 2018 Cake By The Ocean DNCE 1.3 219 2016 Kiss Me More Doja Cat 1.4 208 2021 Woman Doja Cat 1.1 172 2021 Say So Doja Cat 1 237 2019 Danza Kuduro Don Omar 1 198 2010 Still D.R.E. Dr Dre 1 270 1999 One Dance Drake 2.5 174 2016 God’s Plan Drake 2.1 198 2018 In My Feelings Drake 1.3 217 2018 Hotline Bling Drake 1.1 267 2016 Passionfruit Drake 1.1 298 2017 Nice For What Drake 1.1 210 2018 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa 2.1 183 2020 New Rules Dua Lipa 1.8 209 2017 Levitating Dua Lipa 1.6 203 2020 IDGAF Dua Lipa 1.3 217 2017 In My Mind Dynoro 1.2 184 2018 Hotel California (2013 Remaster) Eagles 1.2 391 1976 September Earth, Wind & Fire 1.1 215 1978 Shape of You Ed Sheeran 3.3 233 2017 Perfect Ed Sheeran 2.2 263 2017 Thinking out Loud Ed Sheeran 2.1 281 2014 Photograph Ed Sheeran 2 259 2014 I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran 1.6 219 2019 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran 1.3 230 2021 Beautiful People Ed Sheeran 1.2 197 2019 Galway Girl Ed Sheeran 1.1 170 2017 Happier Ed Sheeran 1.1 207 2017 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran 1.1 261 2017 Shivers Ed Sheeran 1 207 2021 Love Me Like You Do Ellie Goulding 1.3 252 2015 Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) Elton John 1.2 202 2021 Lose Yourself Eminem 1.6 326 2005 Till I Collapse Eminem 1.5 297 2002 Without Me Eminem 1.3 290 2002 The Real Slim Shady Eminem 1.1 284 2000 Love The Way You Lie Eminem 1.1 263 2010 Godzilla Eminem 1 210 2020 Pepas Farruko 1.1 287 2021 Work from Home Fifth Harmony 1.3 214 2016 Dreams Fleetwood Mac 1.1 257 1977 Pumped Up Kicks Foster The People 1.3 240 2011 Unforgettable French Montana 1.6 233 2017 Mask Off Future 1.3 204 2017 Life Is Good Future 1 237 2020 Me, Myself & I G-Eazy 1.1 251 2015 Heat Waves Glass Animals 2.1 238 2020 i hate u, i love u gnash 1.2 251 2016 Somebody That I Used To Know Gotye 1.3 244 2011 Starving Hailee Steinfeld 1.1 181 2016 Without Me Halsey 1.6 202 2018 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 2 174 2019 As It Was Harry Styles 1.5 167 2022 Adore You Harry Styles 1.2 207 2019 Sign of the Times Harry Styles 1.1 340 2017 Take Me to Church Hozier 1.9 241 2014 Believer Imagine Dragons 2.3 204 2017 Thunder Imagine Dragons 1.8 187 2017 Demons Imagine Dragons 1.6 175 2012 Radioactive Imagine Dragons 1.4 186 2012 Lemonade Internet Money 1.1 195 2020 Mi Gente J Balvin 1.3 189 2017 LA CANCIÓN J Balvin 1.2 242 2019 No Role Modelz J. Cole 1.4 292 2014 Say You Won’t Let Go James Arthur 2.2 211 2016 Let It Go James Bay 1 260 2014 I’m Yours Jason Mraz 1.5 243 2008 Ni**as in Paris JAY-Z 1 219 2011 Bang Bang Jessie J 1.1 199 2014 All of Me John Legend 1.9 269 2013 Sucker Jonas Brothers 1.2 181 2019 Don’t Stop Believin’ Journey 1.4 250 1981 Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD 2.1 239 2018 All Girls Are The Same Juice WRLD 1.1 165 2018 Robbery Juice WRLD 1.1 240 2019 Issues Julia Michaels 1.1 176 2017 Love Yourself Justin Bieber 1.9 233 2015 Sorry Justin Bieber 1.7 200 2015 What Do You Mean? Justin Bieber 1.4 205 2015 Peaches Justin Bieber 1.3 198 2021 CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! Justin Timberlake 1.4 237 2016 Stronger Kanye West 1.1 312 2007 Tusa KAROL G 1.3 200 2019 Dark Horse Katy Perry 1 215 2013 HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar 1.7 177 2017 All The Stars Kendrick Lamar 1.1 232 2018 Young Dumb & Broke Khalid 1.2 202 2017 Location Khalid 1.2 217 2017 Better Khalid 1.1 229 2018 Sex on Fire Kings of Leon 1 203 2008 It Ain’t Me Kygo 1.2 220 2017 Shallow Lady Gaga 1.9 215 2018 I Like Me Better Lauv 1.5 197 2018 Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi 2.5 182 2019 Before You Go Lewis Capaldi 1.4 215 2019 Drip Too Hard Lil Baby 1.1 145 2018 Blueberry Faygo Lil Mosey 1.1 162 2020 MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X 1.6 137 2021 INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X 1.6 212 2021 Old Town Road – Remix Lil Nas X 1.4 157 2019 Ransom Lil Tecca 1.1 131 2019 XO Tour Llif3 Lil Uzi Vert 1.8 182 2017 In the End Linkin Park 1.4 216 2000 Numb Linkin Park 1.1 185 2003 1-800-273-8255 Logic 1.2 250 2017 The Night We Met Lord Huron 1.1 208 2015 Despacito – Remix Luis Fonsi 1.6 228 2017 Despacito Luis Fonsi 1.5 229 2019 7 Years Lukas Graham 1.5 237 2016 Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd 1 283 1974 Can’t Hold Us Macklemore & Ryan Lewis 1.7 258 2012 Rude MAGIC! 1.1 224 2014 Lean On Major Lazer 1.7 176 2015 Cold Water Major Lazer 1.3 185 2016 Light It Up Major Lazer 1.1 286 2015 Hawái Maluma 1 200 2020 Beggin’ Maneskin 1.2 211 2017 All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey 1.2 241 1994 Uptown Funk Mark Ronson 1.6 269 2015 Memories Maroon 5 1.6 189 2021 Sugar Maroon 5 1.5 235 2014 Girls Like You Maroon 5 1.5 235 2018 Payphone Maroon 5 1.2 231 2021 She Will Be Loved Maroon 5 1.1 257 2002 Maps Maroon 5 1.1 189 2014 What Lovers Do Maroon 5 1.1 199 2018 Happier Marshmello 1.8 214 2018 Silence Marshmello 1.3 180 2017 FRIENDS Marshmello 1.3 202 2018 In the Name of Love Martin Garrix 1.2 195 2016 Scared to Be Lonely Martin Garrix 1.1 220 2017 Astronaut In The Ocean Masked Wolf 1 132 2021 Billie Jean Michael Jackson 1.2 294 1982 I Took A Pill in Ibiza – Seeb Remix Mike Posner 1.6 197 2016 Party in the U.S.A. Miley Cyrus 1 202 2009 Stolen Dance Milky Chance 1.1 313 2014 Classic MKTO 1 175 2012 Let You Down NF 1.2 212 2017 Te Boté Nio Garcia 1 417 2018 Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana 1.5 301 1991 Wonderwall Oasis 1.5 259 1995 Ric Flair Drip Offset 1.1 172 2017 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo 1.7 178 2021 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo 1.6 242 2021 traitor Olivia Rodrigo 1 229 2021 deja vu Olivia Rodrigo 1 215 2021 Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) OMI 1.4 180 2015 Counting Stars OneRepublic 1.7 257 2014 High Hopes Panic! At The Disco 1.3 190 2018 Let Her Go Passenger 1.7 252 2012 Calma – Remix Pedro Capó 1 238 2018 Happy Pharell Williams 1.1 232 2014 Timber Pitbull 1.1 204 2012 Feel It Still Portugal 1.1 163 2017 Sunflower Post Malone 2.5 158 2018 rockstar Post Malone 2.5 218 2018 Circles Post Malone 1.9 215 2019 Congratulations Post Malone 1.6 220 2016 Better Now Post Malone 1.6 231 2018 I Fall Apart Post Malone 1.4 223 2016 Psycho Post Malone 1.4 221 2018 Wow Post Malone 1.4 149 2019 Goodbyes Post Malone 1 174 2019 death bed (coffee for your head) Powfu 1.3 173 2020 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 2 354 2018 Don’t Stop Me Now Queen 1.4 209 1978 Another One Bites The Dust Queen 1.4 214 1980 Under Pressure Queen 1.2 245 1982 Creep Radiohead 1 238 1993 Todo De Ti Rauw Alejandro 1 199 2021 Under the Bridge Red Hot Chili Peppers 1 264 1991 Californication Red Hot Chili Peppers 1 329 1999 Ride It Regard 1.1 157 2019 Work from Home Rihanna 1.2 219 2016 Needed Me Rihanna 1.1 191 2016 Sugar Robin Schulz 1 219 2015 The Box Roddy Ricch 1.5 196 2019 Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN 1.7 176 2019 Stay With Me Sam Smith 1.6 172 2014 Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith 1.6 201 2017 I’m Not The Only One Sam Smith 1.4 239 2014 Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith 1.1 171 2019 Wolves Selena Gomez 1.2 197 2017 Hips Don’t Lie Shakira 1.1 218 2005 Señorita Shawn Mendes 2.3 190 2019 Treat You Better Shawn Mendes 1.6 187 2017 Stitches Shawn Mendes 1.5 206 2015 There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back Shawn Mendes 1.5 199 2017 Mercy Shawn Mendes 1.1 208 2017 Cheap Thrills Sia 1.5 211 2016 Chandelier Sia 1.4 216 2015 Young, Wild & Free Snoop Dogg 1.1 207 2011 Chasing Cars Snow Patrol 1 267 2006 The Less I Know The Better Tame Impala 1.1 216 2015 you broke me first Tate McRae 1 169 2020 Closer The Chainsmokers 2.4 244 2016 Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers 2 247 2017 Don’t Let Me Down The Chainsmokers 1.6 208 2016 Paris The Chainsmokers 1 221 2017 Iris The Goo Goo Dolls 1.1 289 1998 STAY The Kid LAROI 2.2 141 2021 Mr. Brightside The Killers 1.6 222 2004 Sweater Weather The Neighbourhood 1.8 240 2013 Every Breath You Take The Police 1.3 253 1983 Hall of Fame The Script 1.1 202 2012 Blinding Lights The Weeknd 3.2 200 2020 Starboy The Weeknd 2 230 2016 The Hills The Weeknd 1.7 242 2015 Can’t Feel My Face The Weeknd 1.4 213 2015 I Feel It Coming The Weeknd 1.4 269 2016 Earned It The Weeknd 1.3 277 2015 Save Your Tears The Weeknd 1.2 215 2020 Call Out My Name The Weeknd 1.1 228 2018 Die For You The Weeknd 1 260 2016 Seven Nation Army The White Stripes 1.2 232 2003 Another Love Tom Odell 1.2 244 2013 Dance Monkey Tones And I 2.7 209 2019 Africa TOTO 1.3 294 1982 Hey, Soul Sister Train 1.1 216 2010 goosebumps Travis Scott 1.8 243 2016 SICKO MODE Travis Scott 1.7 312 2018 HIGHEST IN THE ROOM Travis Scott 1.2 175 2019 BUTTERFLY EFFECT Travis Scott 1 190 2018 Falling Trevor Daniel 1.4 159 2020 Stressed Out Twenty One Pilots 1.8 202 2015 Ride Twenty One Pilots 1.4 214 2015 Heathens Twenty One Pilots 1.4 195 2016 Taste Tyga 1.2 229 2019 Riptide Vance Joy 1.7 204 2014 Shut Up and Dance WALK THE MOON 1.2 199 2014 See You Again Wiz Khalifa 1.5 229 2015 SAD! XXXTENTACION 1.9 166 2018 Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares XXXTENTACION 1.8 119 2017 Jocelyn Flores XXXTENTACION 1.8 119 2017 Moonlight XXXTENTACION 1.5 135 2018 Fuck Love XXXTENTACION 1.2 146 2017 changes XXXTENTACION 1.2 121 2018 Look At Me! XXXTENTACION 1.1 126 2017 Hope XXXTENTACION 1 110 2018 Lush Life Zara Larsson 1.1 201 2017 I Don’t Wanna Live Forever ZAYN 1.3 245 2017 Dusk Till Dawn ZAYN 1.3 239 2018 PILLOWTALK ZAYN 1.1 202 2016 The Middle Zedd 1.3 184 2018 Stay Zedd 1.1 210 2017

Note: Our list includes two songs that have crossed one billion streams, but have not yet been added to the official playlist.

Please note that new songs are constantly being added to the Billions Club, so our list may not be up to date for very long. Both Rihanna and Taylor Swift will be joining the club any day now as Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z) and Blank Space tick up towards the one billion mark.

With songs on this playlist receiving over 446 billion streams so far, at least some of them are likely to be familiar to you. Some may even find their way into your annual feature called Spotify Wrapped, a personalized roundup sent to Spotify users covering your most listened to songs of the year.

One Final Note

With the holidays upon us, you’re going to be hearing a lot of Christmas music in the coming weeks, whether it’s at home, at the mall, or in a cafe.

Chances are, one of those songs will be Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You. Not only is this song a holiday staple, it’s also the only Christmas song with over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Released in October 1994 with Carey’s first holiday album, Merry Christmas, the track continues to be a massive success. In 2021, it became the first and only Christmas song to receive Diamond certification by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

