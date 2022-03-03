every-time-kanye-west-dissed-pete-davidson-after-kim-k.-romance-began

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson has continued to heat up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, has attacked his ex’s new man on social media and in song.

The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote on lined paper, which he then shared via Instagram in a now-deleted post. “We all speak in Billie [Eilish] language now.”

Cudi, for his part, replied: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

West later doubled down on the pair’s beef when he shared a series of lengthy Instagram disses one day later, even alleging that Davidson — who began dating the Skims mogul in late 2021 — is unable to meet his four children with Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” the Illinois native wrote via Instagram one day after his post slamming Kid Cudi, sharing what appeared to be a text message exchange with the Guy Code alum.

Davidson allegedly wrote via text: “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

While neither Davidson nor Kardashian immediately addressed the record producer’s claims, West alleged his account had not been “hacked” nor did anyone else post the recent allegations on his feed.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED,” West wrote via Instagram shortly after sharing the text message screenshot, alongside a snap of himself holding up a piece of paper with the date. “I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL [be] TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER. [Michael Che] I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

The Big Time Adolescence star and the Selfish author were first linked in October 2021, weeks after connecting on the set of SNL.

“Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

Ahead of Kardashian’s new romance, she filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Though she’s moved on, Kardashian hoped the pair could amicably coparent their four children, even referring to herself as West’s “biggest cheerleader” in Vogue’s March 2022 cover story.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ … No matter what you’re personally going through,” the KKW Beauty entrepreneur said at the time. “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. … I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

The “Heartless” performer — who has since been linked to Julia Fox — has continued to allege that he wanted his family back together.

Scroll below to see what West has said about the comedian: