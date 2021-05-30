everything-coming-to-netflix-in-june-2021

Netflix is kicking off summer with the return of sizzling favorites “Too Hot to Handle,” back June 23 for Season 2, and “Elite” with Season 4 premiering on June 18.

To tide fans over, the streamer will release a handful of “Elite: Short Stories” episodes leading up to the new season premiere. The week-long special, which runs June 14 to 17, focuses on a group of two or three cast members for each episode, usually centering on a core couple, like Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau). In addition to “Too Hot to Handle,” Netflix will grow their reality TV offerings with the addition of “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” Season 1 on June 18. Not only does the series capture the most magnificent homes from around the globe, but the show’s experts share their tips for global travel.

The month kicks off with a plethora of old favorites. On June 1, catch River Phoenix in his breakthrough role in the 1986 coming-of-age drama “Stand by Me” or chill out with Jeff Bridges in “The Big Lebowski.” Season 1 of “Sonic the Hedgehog” also releases on the same day.

Fantasy series “Sweet Tooth” will debut on June 4. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name, the show unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world and centers on a hybrid deer-boy (Christian Convery) and his budding, unlikely friendship with loner Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). The pair embark on an adventure across the mysterious forest that has become America, fighting to survive and meeting allies along the way. It comes from executive producers Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Jim Mickle.

For more streaming suggestions, see what’s new on Disney Plus here and get an overview of what to watch on all the streaming services here.

See the full list of titles below:

June 1

“Abducted” (2011)

“American Outlaws” (2001)

“Bad Teacher” (2011)

“Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom” (Season 2)

“Black Holes: The edge of All We Know” (2020)

“CoComelon” (Season 3)

“Cradle 2 the Grave” (2003)

“Flipped” (2010)

“Fools Rush In” (1997)

“Happy Endings” (Seasons 1-3)

“I Am Sam” (2001)

“Love Jones” (1997)

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

“Ninja Assassin” (2009)

“Seven Souths in the Skull Castle” (Season Moon Jogen & Kagan)

“Stand by Me” (1986)

“Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme” (2021)

“The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog” (Season 1)

“The Best Man” (1999)

“The Big Lebowski” (1998)

“The Platform” (Season 3)

“The Wedding Guest” (2018)

“The Wind” (2018)

“Welcome Home” (2018)

“What Women Want” (2000)

June 2

“2 Hearts” (2020)

“Alone” (Season 7)

“Carnaval” (2021)

“Kim’s Convenience” (Season 5)

June 3

“Alan Saldana: Locked Up” (2021)

“Creator’s File: GOLD” (Season 1)

“Dancing Queens” (2021)

“Myriam Fares: The Journey” (2021)

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie” (2021)

“Summertime” (Season 2)

“The Girl and the Gun” (2019)

June 4

“Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” (2021)

“Feel Good” (Season 2)

“Human: The World Within” (Season 1)

“Sweet Tooth” (Season 1)

“Sweet & Sour” (2021)

“Trippin’ with the Kandasamys” (2021)

“Xtremo” (2021)

June 5

“Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats” (2021)

June 9

“Awake” (2021)

“Fresh, Fried and Crispy” (Season 1)

“L.A.’s Finest” (Season 2)

“Tragic Jungle” (2021)

June 10

“A Haunted House 2” (2014)

“Camellia Sisters” (2020)

“Locombians” (Season 1)

“Trese” (Season 1)

June 11

“Lupin” (Part 2)

“Skater Girl” (2021)

“Wish Dragon” (2021)

June 13

“Picture a Scientist” (2020)

“The Devil Below” (2021)

June 14

“Elite Short Stories: Guzman, Caye & Rebe” (Season 1)

June 15

“Elite Short Stories: Nadia & Guzman” (Season 1)

“FTA” (1972)

“Let’s Eat” (Season 1)

“Life of Crime” (2013)

“Power Rangers Dino Fury” (Season 1)

“Rhyme Time Town” (Season 2)

“Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation” (2020)

“Sir! No Sir!” (2005)

“The American Bible Challenge” (Season 3)

“Workin’ Moms” (Season 5)

June 16

“Lowriders” (2016)

“Elite Short Stories: Omar, Ander & Alexis” (Season 1)

“Penguin Town” (Season 1)

“Silver Skates” (2021)

June 17

“Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens” (2021)

“Aziza” (2019)

“Black Summer” (Season 2)

“Elite Short Stories: Carla & Samuel” (Season 1)

“Hospital Playlist” (Season 2)

“Katla” (Season 1)

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

“The Gift” (Season 3)

June 18

“A Family” (2020)

“Elite” (Season 4)

“Fatherhood” (2021)

Jagame Thandhiram (2021)

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” (2020)

“So Not Worth It” (Season 1)

“The Rational Life” (Season 1)

“The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” (Season 1)

June 19

“Nevertheless” (Season 1)

“This is Pop” (Season 1)

June 23

“Good on Paper” (2021)

“Murder by the Coast” (2021)

“The House of Flowers: The Movie” (2021)

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 2)

“Godzilla Singular Point” (Season 1)

“Sisters on Track” (2021)

“The Naked Director” (Season 2)

“The Seventh Day” (2021)

June 25

“Sex/Life” (Season 1)

“The A List” (Season 2)

“The Ice Road” (2021)

June 26

“Wonder Boy”

June 28

“Killing Them Softly” (2012)

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement” (Season 5)

“StarBeam” (Season 4)

June 30

“America: The Motion Picture” (2021)

“Lying and Stealing” (2019)

“Sophie: A Murder in West Cork” (Season 1)