“everything-everywhere-all-at-once”-dominates-sag-awards

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the SAG Awards on Feb. 26.

The film has received several other awards and is predicted to do well at the upcoming Oscars.

Artistic Director Brian Hu of the San Diego Asian Film Festival joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss the impact this move has already had on the perception of Asian actors in Hollywood, and how he predicts the film will fare at the upcoming Oscars.

Vittorio Rienzo