everything-the-kardashian-jenner-siblings-have-said-about-coparenting

Crushing coparenting! The Kardashian-Jenner siblings have been honest about the highs and lows of raising their kids amicably with their exes.

Kourtney Kardashian, for example, welcomed three children with Scott Disick ahead of their split. The Poosh creator gave birth to Mason in 2009, followed by Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect our kids,” the Flip It Like Disick star told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019 of making it work with Kardashian. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

The Talentless creator added at the time: “We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

Coparenting hasn’t always been “the easiest thing” for the former couple, the New York native revealed in an April 2019 YouTube video.

“The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better,” he noted at the time. “I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

Kardashian and Disick have inspired Kylie Jenner in her own coparenting journey following her split from Travis Scott in October 2019 — as well as Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who share their daughter, True.

“It has not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us exclusively when Jenner and the rapper called it quits. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter, [Stormi]. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

Keep reading to find out what the makeup mogul and her siblings have had to say about raising their little ones with their exes.