everything-we-know-about-christopher-nolan’s-‘oppenheimer’-so-far

Groundbreaking director Christopher Nolan is returning to the backdrop of WWII with his 12th film, “Oppenheimer,” a star-studded biographical drama depicting the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is based on Kai Bird and […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Groundbreaking director Christopher Nolan is returning to the backdrop of WWII with his 12th film, “Oppenheimer,” a star-studded biographical drama depicting the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is based on Kai Bird and […]
Condividi:
Like this: