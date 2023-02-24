EVT hospitality strikes deal with Schwartz hotels

by valipomponi
24 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
evt-hospitality-strikes-deal-with-schwartz-hotels


Event Hospitality and Entertainment’s hotel brand Rydges has been appointed the new operator of the Hunter Valley Resort.

valipomponi

0 comments on “EVT hospitality strikes deal with Schwartz hotels

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: