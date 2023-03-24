Ex-Greens leader says Labor to blame if climate reform falters over coal, gas

by Mata
24 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
ex-greens-leader-says-labor-to-blame-if-climate-reform-falters-over-coal,-gas


Christine Milne, who helped block the 2009 emissions trading scheme, says it’s up to the government to deliver a climate plan that can pass parliament.

Mata

0 comments on “Ex-Greens leader says Labor to blame if climate reform falters over coal, gas

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: