EXCLUSIVE-Binance moved $346M for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show

by Vittorio Rienzo
24 Gennaio 2023
By Tom Wilson and Angus Berwick

Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346M in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by US authorities last week for allegedly running a “money laundering engine,” blockchain data seen by Reuters show.

The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said it charged Bitzlato’s co-founder and majority shareholder Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, with operating an unlicensed money exchange business that “fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime” by processing $700M in illicit funds.

