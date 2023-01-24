exclusive-binance-moved-$346m-for-seized-crypto-exchange-bitzlato,-data-show

By Tom Wilson and Angus Berwick

Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346M in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by US authorities last week for allegedly running a “money laundering engine,” blockchain data seen by Reuters show.

The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said it charged Bitzlato’s co-founder and majority shareholder Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, with operating an unlicensed money exchange business that “fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime” by processing $700M in illicit funds.

Vittorio Rienzo