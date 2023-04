By STEPHEN RAE for AML Intelligence EUROPEAN governments are set to veto calls by MEPs for the new AML Authority (AMLA) to oversee EU sanctions enforcement. The Council of Europe (Member States) is highly unlikely to agree to the proposal, well placed sources in Brussels told AML Intelligence. “At a technical level of course AMLA…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post EXCLUSIVE: EU governments to veto sanctions role for AML Authority (AMLA); ‘would set body up for failure,’ – officials appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200