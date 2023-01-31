SCHUMAN DIARYBy STEPHEN RAEfor AML Intelligence THE NEW EUROPEAN AML Authority (AMLA) will require an organisation of around 500 staff to meet its expanded new mission, it has been learned. That is double the original estimate of a proposed 250 people. The need for extra staff has become evident following the demand by EU governments…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Europe’s new AML Authority (AMLA) will need 500 staff – double original estimate – and budget of at least €400M pa appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano