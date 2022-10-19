EXCLUSIVE: Global FinCrime fines drop to €5BN so far in 2022; total is 25pc of 2019 level – what is going on with regulators?

by Vittorio Rienzo
19 Ottobre 2022
By James Treacy, Managing Director, AML Intelligence THERE has been a dramatic drop in the quantum of fines for financial crimes so far this year, data analysed by AML Intelligence shows. The results show that in the region of €5BN* in fines have been issued in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to €8.7BN…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

