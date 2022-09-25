exhibitions-and-conferences-sector-marks-a-strong-comeback-at-abu-dhabi-national-exhibition-centre,-exceeding-pre-covid-19-levels

The exhibitions, conferences and events sector in Abu Dhabi is witnessing a strong comeback and has exceeded levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.ADNEC Group have attracted an outstanding collection of major global events, 12 of them being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi and in the Middle East, making up approximately57% of the overall events hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the past four months of 2022.

The number of exhibitions organised and hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre by the end of 2022 will mark a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global industry of exhibitions and events. The same period will also mark an 11% increase in exhibition area for events during the last quarter of 2022 compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

The increase in demand by event organisers from around the world coincides with the approaching inauguration of the largest exhibition hall in the Middle East and North Africa. The new hall will be built on an area of 10,000 square meters in the Arena area opposite the Centre, which is set to be inaugurated officially in October, with ADNEC Group developing this hall to increase its competitiveness, capacity, and ability to host a wide range of events simultaneously.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “These successes achieved by ADNEC are a result of the Group’s efforts to turn challenges into opportunities in a number of promising economic sectors that support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification plans, in accordance with the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years.

This is achieved through active contribution to creating a sustainable economy, and providing platforms that enhance the relaying and localisation of advanced knowledge in the UAE, with the goal of consolidating the Emirate’s standing as a capital for business tourism and leisure tourism sectors in the region.”

ADNEC Group is continuing its efforts in maintaining its position as a world-class venue with outstanding facilities suitable for any event, hosting a plethora of organisers, exhibitors, and visitors from the UAE and across the globe to this venue to give them the opportunity to showcase their latest technologies and network with industry experts and make lasting connections.

The last four months of 2022 will witness several leading events on regional and international levels.From September 12 to 14, the Centre hosted the Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo, the region’s only event dedicated to the manufacturing and industrialisation industry.The event was co-located with Middle East Design & Build Week, aptly providing opportunities for the manufacturing and technology professionals to explore solutions in the construction and design sector.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which is the Middle East and Africa’s largest annual event dedicated to hunting, equestrian and the promotion and preservation of cultural heritage, takes place between September 26 and October 2.

Taking place from October 7 to 9, is the biggest exhibition in the Middle East specialised in modified cars and bicycles – the Auto Moto Show. The event, which is held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, is set to host the world’s largest leading manufacturing companies for auto parts and accessories.

Following this, the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience takes place from October 10 to 12. It will offer a unique networking platform connecting regional government bodies with security solution providers from across the globe. Organised by ADNEC Group, ISNR Abu Dhabi brings the national and cyber security community together to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer connected world.

Following this, 48th Annual ISPAD Conference takes place from October 13 to 16. The event aims to promote clinical and basic science, research, education and advocacy in children, adolescents and young adults with diabetes. The strength of ISPAD lies in the scientific and clinical expertise in its members, and is the only international society and professional organisation focused on all types of childhood diabetes.

Held in partnership with the Department of Education and Knowledge in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, from October 16 to 18, the Centre will host the Abu Dhabi Najah Exhibition 2022, which will host several representatives from dozens of universities and educational institutions affiliated with many countries from around the world.

From October 20 to 21, the Centre will host The World Union of Wholesale Markets Conference (WUWM). This year’s edition will be held for the first time in the Middle East and will bring together the leading global authorities in the sector to improve food systems around the world – providing attendees with an excellent opportunity to communicate with the most important food suppliers.

On 22 October, the Centre is set to host the BagongPilipinasPinoy Rap Festival, a musical and comedic festival featuring top singers, musicians, and entertainers from the Philippines.

Taking place from October 23 to 26 is the ISPAH Congress. As the largest physical activity and health congress in the world, the event is widely recognised as the leading global society of researchers and practitioners focused on promoting lifelong physical activity.

The world’s largest oil, gas and energy exhibition, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC)takes place from October 31 to November 3hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). ADIPEC is the world’s most influential meeting place for oil, gas and energy companies and professionals to convene to engage and identify the opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

From November 9 to 13, the Centre will witness the International Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, which provides an unmissable opportunity to meet with both international merchants and designers, and to learn about the latest diverse and limited versions of watches, jewellery and distinctive jewellery with international and regional brands, which are manufactured in various countries of the world.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will also host, Tawdheef, from November 14 to16, which is the leading Emiratisation exhibition focused on employment and career development, providing an ideal platform for job seekers which helps them get to know the most important leading companies in the UAE labor market, in addition to its prominent role in developing their knowledge skills.

The inaugural edition of the Global Media Congress will be held from November 15 to 17,Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM). The Global Media Congress provides an opportunity for a great leap forward in the regional and global media sector.

In the same month, ADNEC will host the Gulf International Flowers and Gardens Exhibition (Ward 2022)from November 21 to 24. It is the largest exhibition of its kind in terms of size at the global level.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), which is organised by ADNEC Group and takes place from November 24 to 27,is an unmissable global opportunity for learning about the latest innovations in boating, fishing, and water sports. Bringing together some of the world’s best brands and industry specialists, ADIBS is the ideal show for leisure marine companies to exhibit, discuss business and find partnerships to help boost the growth of this sector.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) will see its inaugural edition take place at the Centre from December 6 to 8.

Organised by ADNECGroup in partnership with ADAFSA, the event is expected to witness wide local and international participation from major companies specialised in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors, in addition to a large number of experts, specialists and decision-makers in these vital sectors. The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) held from December 6 to 8, is the world’s only dedicated B2B event for date palm fruit and will be co-located with the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, which is the newest food, beverage, and hospitality event in the region.

From December 6 to 12, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will witness the International Perfume Exhibition, which attracts major local and international companies in the sector.

From December 7 to 11 this year, ADNEC will host Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing – EMNLP – 2022, which brings together a group of experts and reviews short and long working papers on fundamental and original research related to NLP topics.

The Abu Dhabi Sports and Fitness Exhibition will be held from December 17 to 18, bringing together the leading international companies in the field of health and sports under one roof, to showcase the latest innovations in the field of fitness.

