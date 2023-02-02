explore-a-world-of-fashion,-food-and-entertainment-with-the-rage-festival-at-umm-al-emarat-park

Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi’s favourite green destination, will be hosting the all-popular Rage Festival from 02-05 February 2023. The festival is an exciting platform that showcases the latest trends in lifestyle, entertainment, fashion, and delicacies across the region.

With a full four-day program of entertainment and activities lined-up, visitors can expect to escape reality and jump into ‘The Rage Illusions’ as they enjoy an unforgettable experience that features more than 50 retailers, 30 food and beverage participants, and exciting entertainment including Fashion Avenue, an arcade corner, interactive installations and live concerts and DJs.

Umm Al Emarat Park, established in 1982, has a long history of hosting community events and partnering with local and international organizations to leverage its multi-purpose venues. The park offers guests vibrant community and wellness events, explorative learning through play, and diverse dining experiences, all whilst connecting with nature.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event at Umm Al Emarat Park, where visitors will explore a world of food, fashion and entertainment.To buy your ticket, head toThe Rage Box office at Umm Al Emarat Park’s Great Lawn between 02-05 February 2023 between 4pm to 11pm.

Other family-friendly activities that will be taking place include the Park Market, which brings the community together to experience a fun family day out filled with local food, goods and entertainment including yoga, arts and crafts, henna art and more; BOUNCE pop-up trailer for those in the mood of trying new tricks; back-to-back movies for the whole family at Cinema in the Park; and animal feeding and fun pony or camel rides at the Animal Barn.

With all these exciting activities at the Park coupled with the UAE’s lush winter weather, there’s no better place to be this weekend! Buy your Park tickets now on www.ummalemaratpark.ae/.

