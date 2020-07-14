explore-holistic-luxury-wellness-at-the-new-maldivian-velaa-spa

holistic wellness in travel experiences, Velaa Spa launched in early 2020 to provide guests with a health conscious retreat. A luxury beach resort located in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, Velaa Private Island aims to blend Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury while providing guests with a boutique hideaway.

Of the luxury resort’s 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences, 18 are built over water while the Romantic Pool Residence remains accessible only by boat.

Following the themes of comfort and luxury, the new Velaa Spa promises to offer guests unique relaxation and rejuvenation experiences catered to their individual desires.