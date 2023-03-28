explore-the-ultimate-family-spring-break-adventure-on-yas-island-with-these-top-family-friendly-attractions

This Spring break, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, is welcoming guests and families to enjoy a two-week holiday packed with world-class entertainment and top-notch dining experiences. From high-speed rollercoasters to fan-favorite family-friendly events, Yas Island is a must-visit for endless family fun.

Looking to enjoy the stay? Spring into non-stop family fun this Spring holiday and book a Stay & Play package on Yas Island. Guests booking a one-night stay at one of the island’s world-class hotels will receive a complimentary breakfast deal and a one-day general admission ticket for two adults at one of Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks. Guests opting for additional stays with the Stay & Play package can avail a general admission park ticket with every additional night booked at the hotel to access a wide range of best-in-class experiences for the young and the young at heart. From the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to the ultimate splash-tastic adventures at Yas Waterworld and fan-favorite DC Superheroes and beloved Animation characters at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, guests and families are bound to swing into Spring with epic family-friendly fun.

For the full experience, guests can visit Yas Bay to enjoy a wide range of mouthwatering delights while making the most out of their visit with the magical ‘Yas Bay Waterfront Nights’ taking place this Ramadan. Featuring Ramadan-inspired décor under the starry nights, live entertainment and an outdoor market presenting world-class dining and nightlife concepts, Yas Island offers delectable delights for every taste.

Yas Island also offers guests breathtaking views with a vibrant marina that offers dining, fitness and leisure facilities that can cater to all taste buds. Yas Marina’s waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi and the Yas Marina Circuit, making it an unmissable family-friendly destination with offerings for all ages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/

The post Explore The Ultimate Family Spring Break Adventure On Yas Island With These Top Family-Friendly Attractions first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Ufficio Stampa