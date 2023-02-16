explosive-details-of-jeffrey-epstein-related-lawsuit-against-jpmorgan-unsealed,-revealing-‘snow-white’-messages-with-former-top-exec

More than 20 of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking victims were paid through JPMorgan accounts, as the megabank’s former top executives privately discussed abuse allegations surrounding the late predator as far back as 2006, newly unsealed passages of a federal lawsuit reveal.

“These women were trafficked and abused during different intervals between at least 2003 and July 2019, when Epstein was arrested and jailed, and these women received payments, typically multiple payments, between 2003 and 2013 in excess of $1 million collectively,” one of those passages alleges. “Epstein also withdrew more than $775,000 in cash over that time frame from JP Morgan accounts, especially significant as Epstein was known to pay for “massages,” or sexual encounters, in cash.”

Those accusations, and others, were previously hidden under redactions when the Virgin Islands government filed its lawsuit accusing JP Morgan Chase of “complicity” in Epstein’s crimes.

JPMorgan has tried to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it a “meritless” reach into “deeper pockets” since the Virgin Islands’ more than $100 million settlement with Epstein’s estate.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Virgin Islands government unsealed more of their lawsuit signaling what they say their investigation uncovered. The less-redacted complaint states that JPMorgan not only knew about Epstein but also his fellow accused predator: French modeling scout Jean Luc Brunel, the owner of the MC2 Modeling Company.

“Financial information also reflects payments drawn from JP Morgan accounts of nearly $1.5 million to known recruiters, including to the MC2 modeling agency, and another $150,000 to a private investigative firm,” the lawsuit says.

As early as 2006, JPMorgan’s Global Corporate Security Division flagged “[s]everal newspaper articles . . . that detail the indictment of Jeffrey Epstein in Florida on felony charges of soliciting underage prostitutes.” Epstein later entered into a non-prosecution agreement allowing him to serve a light, widely criticized sentence, predating his federal sex trafficking prosecution.

Some four years later in an internal email, JPMorgan’s risk management division discussed fresh allegations against Epstein: “See below new allegations of an investigation related to child trafficking – are you still comfortable with this client who is now a registered sex offender.”

“In my short tenure working on the account these stories pop up including these from the summer,” a JPMorgan employee responded, according to the lawsuit.

The unsealed passages also discuss Epstein’s “close personal relationship” to JPMorgan’s then-senior executive Jes Staley, who later became CEO of Barclays and resigned amid scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.

“Between 2008 and 2012, Staley exchanged approximately 1,200 emails with Epstein from his JP Morgan email account,” the lawsuit alleges. “These communications show a close personal relationship and ‘profound’ friendship between the two men and even suggest that Staley may have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.”

The Virgin Islands claims that Staley apparently sent one of those emails from Epstein’s Little St. James — on Nov. 1, 2009, when Epstein was incarcerated in Florida.

“So when all hell breaks lo[o]se, and the world is crumbling, I will come here, and be at peace,” the email said, according to the lawsuit. “Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”

The Virgin Islands say that Staley followed up a month later with the message: “I realize the danger in sending this email. But it was great to be able, today, to give you, in New York City, a long heartfelt, hug.”

That December, Epstein allegedly sent Staley a photograph of a young woman, whose image is redacted from the lawsuit.

In 2021, reports emerged that the emails included mysterious messages about “Snow White.”

That exchange is quoted in the unredacted lawsuit.

In July 2010, Staley sent an email to Epstein, saying: “Maybe they’re tracking u? That was fun. Say hi to Snow White,” according to the lawsuit.

“[W]hat character would you like next?” Epstein is quoted responding.

Staley answered “Beauty and the Beast,” and Epstein replied: “well one side is available,” the lawsuit states.

