expo-city-dubai-to-unveil-exciting-residential-phase-soon





Expo City Dubai is gearing up to reveal exciting plans for residential developments, heralding the next phase on its journey to become a smart, sustainable, people-centric city of the future.

The developments, which include apartments, townhouses, and villas, offer residents a unique opportunity to be part of the long-term vision of an incredible World Expo and to live in the heart of its proud legacy city – an integral hub in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The new clean and green integrated communities, with all the exciting experiences and attractions of Expo City Dubai on the doorstep, will exemplify best practices in innovative, environment-friendly design, with a focus on wellbeing and sustainable living.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “These unique residential projects are true to the nature and spirit of our World Expo and pave the way for a growing city that will serve as a blueprint for the way we live in the future – a best-in-class example of sustainable, regenerative, connected community living.

“They are testament to our commitment to building a better future for Dubai and to create a community that not only promotes a sustainable way of life but also enhances the quality of life for our residents. We can’t wait to share the details in the coming weeks.”

A teaser campaign launched online on Tuesday, and full details of the developments will be revealed with the opening of the sales center, located in the Sustainability District, on March 15.

Future residents will have easy access to Expo City Dubai’s diverse attractions, including its educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, offices, leisure facilities, dining options and event venues, as well as 10km of cycling tracks, a 5km running track, children’s playgrounds and 45,000sqm of parks and gardens.

The City, whose districts are car-free to improve safety and air quality, is the first community in the region to be registered under the WELL Community Standard pilot, which recognizes communities that prioritise the health and wellbeing of all inhabitants. It is designed as a blueprint for ‘green’ urban planning, retaining 80 per cent of Expo 2020 Dubai’s built infrastructure, including 123 LEED-certified buildings and eight CEEQUAL-certified projects, epitomising the highest levels of sustainable design, construction, and operations.

To date, approximately one-third of the Expo City Dubai site, which is within easy reach of international airports and Jebel Ali port and easily accessible by metro, has been built on.

