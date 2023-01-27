“extreme-weekends”-has-begun-at-sheikh-zayed-festival

:“Extreme Weekends” has started yesterday at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba area. Attended by an intense crowd, the most awaited electrifying and entertaining annual event is set to become another hit for visitors this year. The first day of the show welcomed motorcross and car drifting sports fans with impressive stunts and routines performed by international motorcyclists and professional car drifters.

The Extreme Weekends shows will be held at a special customized area behind Al Wathba Market in the festival grounds which has transformed into a world-class stage for the extreme sports shows. The special tracks were designed based on the highest safety standards and precision to suit the requirements of holding such an event. The audience will get a taste of an unforgettable experience with prominent international stars in these sports gracing the performances.

Fans of Extreme Weekends will be treated to an adrenaline rush and sensational experience every week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for a whole month with gravity defying performances.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival features numerous things to do for all members of the family as well as various cultural and entertainment activities such as the Global Civilizations Pavilions, Memory of the Nation, Agricultural Oasis Exhibition, Al Forsan International Sports Resort activities, Fun Fair City, Glow and Flower Garden, other events, competitions, raffle draws and more.

In this year’s edition, the Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to feature the Emirati greeting, “HAYAKUM”, for all visitors which is a hospitable word that welcomes them to the Festival on a daily basis that celebrates cultural heritage for everyone’s enjoyment.

Vittorio Rienzo