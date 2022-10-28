CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the region’s ultimate indoor adventure hub, is calling all brave guests and adventure-seekers to spend this weekend challenging their fears with two record-breaking experiences.

Home to the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, The SUMMYT , CLYMB Abu Dhabi promises endless action-packed fun for guests and families looking to experience exciting indoor adventures with their loved ones. Featuring a heart-pumping indoor skydiving experience supervised by the facility’s trained instructors and five climbing walls of varying heights and difficulty, guests aged 3 years and above can enjoy a weekend like no other at CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Guests of all skill levels and without any prior experience can add CLYMB Abu Dhabi on their to-do list as they test their skills to reach new heights and enjoy exhilarating indoor adventures with their friends at this unique facility.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit:https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/

Located on Yas Island, CLYMB Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. It is just minutes away from, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, an incredibly immersive indoor theme park.

The post Face Your Fears This Weekend With Two Record-Breaking Experiences At CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo