faith-in-indiana-leaders-to-meet-with-legislative-leaders-at-capitol

Tuesday March 28, Faith leaders from Faith in St. Joseph County and Faith in Northwest Indiana, will meet with legislative leaders at the Capitol, before holding a press conference to demand full funding for mental health crisis response.

The two groups, as local chapters of Faith in Indiana, will also make leaders available by phone to speak with the press both before and after the press availability. To speak with leaders from St. Joseph County, contact Rev. Andre Stoner at 574-220-6629 or andre@faithindiana.org. To schedule time to speak with leaders from Lake County, contact Robin Rich at 219-743-0624 or rich7310@comcast.net

The 3:00 PM press conference on the fourth floor South of the Statehouse will feature Rabbil Michael Friedland (Sinai Synagogue) and Ronnie Malone (Loretto) both of St. Joseph County, as well as Rev. Dena Holland-Neal (Trinity United Church of Christ) and Marcella Amos, both of Gary.

The visit to legislative leaders is the latest in a series of visits from Faith in Indiana chapters and follows last month’s kickoff rally as Faith in Indiana brought together over 800 community leaders to demand full funding for mental health crisis response.

What: Press conference with faith leaders from Northern Indiana

When: Tuesday March 28, 3:00 PM

Where: Statehouse, fourth floor of the South wing

Who: Faith in St. Joseph County, Interfaith Action Network (NW Indiana)

To RSVP please contact press@faithindiana.org or Rev. Andre Stoner, 574-220-6629 or Robin Rich, 219-743-0624

The Day at the Capitol with Faith in Indiana Bishops and Clergy kicks off a slate of similar events including:

April 4: Day at the Capitol with the #WeMakeIndy Team, 11 AM to 4 PM

April 18: Day at the Capitol with Faith in Allen County, 11 AM to 4 PM

