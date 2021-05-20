‘falcon-and-the-winter-soldier’-star-sebastian-stan-talks-on-set-injuries-and-transforming-into-tommy-lee

On this week’s Just for Variety, I invited Variety senior entertainment writer Adam B. Vary as my first guest co-host for my interview with Sebastian Stan. Vary’s MCU knowledge is massive, so it was only fitting for him to join me for my chat with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star.

There was a lot to discuss — from Stan’s recollections of first being approached to join the MCU and getting injured while shooting the Disney Plus series, to his thoughts on Bucky’s sexuality — and, of course, his recent transformation into Tommy Lee for the upcoming Hulu series about the rocker and his marriage to Pamela Anderson, who is being played by Lily James.

Here are some of the highlights:

Stan was filming another project when he was offered the role of Bucky/The Winter Soldier: “It was April 1, April Fool’s Day. I was on set working on something and then this unknown number called me, and I don’t usually pick up unknown numbers. I kept shooting, and then, an hour or two later, I finally looked at my voicemail, clicked on it, and it was [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige]. He was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying to reach you. Just want to let you know that we’d love to do this with you. We’d love for you to play James ‘Bucky’ Barnes. Give me a call back.’ He was very casual about it all.”

On fans wanting Bucky and Sam’s relationship to turn romantic: “I’m just happy that the relationship is embraced, and it should be embraced in whatever way or fashion that people desire and want it to be.”

He injured his ankle on the first day of shooting “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” while jumping from a dock onto a boat for episode five: “I just landed and twisted my ankle so badly that I thought it was broken. Like I actually couldn’t walk on it.”

He also endured a lot of pain while shooting after breaking his pinky toe when he slammed his foot into a wall following a late-night pee: ““In between the takes when we had to do the set-ups, I would run upstairs and two people would help me out of this boot and I would just take my foot and put it in a bucket of ice.”

That viral photo of him as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson was actually taken during their screen test, after Stan sent the original photo of the celeb couple to director Craig Gillespie: “I don’t remember who, I think it was probably Craig, who said, ‘Hey, let’s go out in the sun and why do don’t we do that?’ We were like, ‘Oh, that’s fun.’ And then we just did it.’”

Stan is relieved people have now seen him as Lee: “Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats… just paranoid of being seen. I was like, ‘God, I hope they’re finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.’”

You can listen to the full interview with Stan above. You can also find “Just for Variety” at Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.