fans-storm-the-court-after-sdsu-win-over-alabama-during-watch-party-at-viejas-arena

What a day it was. The 5-seeded San Diego State knock off the 1-seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 and punch their ticket to the Elite 8! For the first time in program history, the team headed to the Elite 8.

Making the Sweet 16 was a historical run all in it’s own, being almost a decade since the team made it here. Aztecs fan base are known to be one of the most faithful in the country. See all of the fan reaction from the court storming to excitement to watching live throughout the game!

