faraj-abyad-launches-new-album-‘kisses-of-poetry’

Co-produced by Abu Dhabi Festival, New York-based American-Syrian composer, Faraj Abyad,has launched his first album, ‘Kisses of Poetry’.

From Andalusian classics to contemporary, the album features music to the words of poetry legends such as Ahmad Shouqi, Mahmoud Darwish and Nizar Qabbani. It pays tribute to the traditions of Arabic Maqam and Rhythm while at the same time challenging musical traditions and incorporating touches of western and world music techniques.

The album’s release tour featured performances in New York City, Berlin and an upcoming performance on April 5th at NYU Abu Dhabi.

The release of Faraj Abyad’s album is in line with the Abu Dhabi Music &Arts Foundation’s commitment to cultivating creative talents in the UAE and abroad, as a platform that celebrates cross-cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Commenting on the launch of the new album,Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival said:“We are delighted to play a role in the realization of gifted musician and composer Faraj Abyad’s first album ‘Kisses of Poetry’ as part of Abu Dhabi Festival’s 20th-anniversary edition. The Festival’s Composers’ Platform empowers Arab musicians and strengthens their presence on the international music scene. The initiative is a core part of our efforts to preserve the beauty of Arabic music while raising the level of understanding and appreciation for it and reflects our belief that music serves as a bridge connecting cultures and civilizations. The rising Syrian-American beautifully captures the essence of this notion in his new album, blending the traditions of Arabic maqam and rhythm with western and global techniques, while paying tribute to the legends of classical Arab poetry such as Walladabint al-Mustakfi, Ibn Zaydun and Ibn Sahl al-Andalusi.”

Following the release of his first album, Faraj Abyad remarked, “I am so excited for the release of my first album “Kisses of Poetry” and I would like to greatly thank H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanooand ADMAF for believing in this project and their unwavering support in bringing it to fruition. ‘Kisses of Poetry’ is a culmination of a year of hard work with a team of over 40 musicians, poets, engineers and artists that tell my life story.”

Faraj Abyad is a Baltimore-born composer and multi-instrumentalist of Syrian descent based in New York City who composes renditions of classical Arabic music in a contemporary format. He has performed concerts in collaboration with musicians and singers from across the Middle East. In addition to singing as part of his ensemble, Faraj performs on the oud, violin, and percussion.

