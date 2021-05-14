This colourful salad contains a plethora of elements that both complement and contrast with one another. Use it as a blueprint to make the most of whatever vegetables are in season, or that you might happen to have fermenting at home.

Will says: ‘This salad is more of a philosophy than a recipe. It changes almost weekly in the height of the season, especially in the summer, when the farm is producing so much, and so quickly. Vegetables, herbs, edible flowers and fruits are harvested within hours of guests dining with us at The Small Holding and are the freshest and best tasting they can possibly be. We preserve, juice and pickle the gluts – not only does this mean zero waste on the farm but it means we are creating brand new ingredients to use in another dish. This all-year-round-waste-nothing style of cooking is encapsulated in this salad which has elements of every season in it.

‘This farm salad was created in May with new season radishes, fresh peas straight from the pod, baby leaves and wild garlic while using last spring’s elderflower vinegar and autumn’s squash. The leaves are fresh and bright; the wild garlic sauce and the whipped goats’ cheese adds texture, interest and mouth feel, while the squash and romanesco cauliflower bring acidity and crunch.’

