fashion-news:-coco-rocha-reveals-her-line,-jimmy-choo-sneakers-and-a-versace-tell-all

Coco Rocha cleverly used her ET Canada reporting gig at the Grammys to reveal a look from her clothing line, Rococo. The Victorian-inspired dress featured a rich blue full length split train with a gold miniskirt and shoulder pads. Do you like the look? [Fashionologie]

Not content with their Uggs collabo, Jimmy Choo has ventured further into comfy footwear with a line of sneakers. The low- and high-tops will be crafted from snakeskin and suede with gold touches. [Stylelist]

Elle Macpherson has been announced as the host of Britain’s Next Top Model. Producers are expecting Macpherson will make the UK edition just as popular as its American counterpart. We mean no disrespect, but Elle Macpherson will never out-crazy Tyra. [Grazia]

Weatherproof is continuing their presidential marketing schemes. Last month they caused a stir after posting a billboard in Times Square featuring Barack Obama without White House permission. Now the company has Abraham Lincoln sporting one of their jackets plastered on a Las Vegas billboard. [WWD]

According to a new tell-all book, House of Versace by Deborah Ball, Elton John spearheaded an intervention for Donatella in 2004–disguised as a surprise party for her daughter Allegra’s 18th birthday. [NYDN via Huffington Post]

Designer Brian Reyes can add actor to his resume after his cameo on the newly-cancelled Ugly Betty this coming Wednesday. [WWD]

Bruno Pieters is putting his clothing line on hiatus, but, the designer clarifies, he’s not shutting it down. [Vogue UK]

Bloomingdale’s is officially international, opening a location in Dubai over the weekend that will specialize in high-fashion pieces (as opposed to the chain’s more accessible U.S. offerings). [Fashionista]

