fashion-news:-dell’acqua-coming-back-to-the-runway,-american-apparel-pulls-polish-and-headgear-consternation-at-couture-week

Josephus Thimister, who preceded Nicolas Ghesquière at Balenciaga, has come out of hibernation. The designer presented a faux blood-spattered collection to mixed reviews at Couture Week on Sunday. [Fashionologie]

Grazia Daily was (publicly) miffed after having to watch the Christian Dior show through blogger Tavi’s enormous headpiece. [Grazia]

Alessandro Dell’Acqua is coming back to the runway after losing his line (and the rights to use his name) earlier this year. The Italian is presenting his new line, No. 21, at Milan Fashion Week in February. [WWD]

Anna Wintour spoke out yesterday on the French government’s lack of support for the country’s fashion sector. [WSJ]

Gucci’s creative director, Frida Giannini, is reportedly designing a couture collection for the house, which will be sent to celebrities for high-end events and sold by appointment-only. [WWD]

Victoria Beckham has reportedly been offered 25 million pounds to help design a luxury hotel bearing her name on a new island being built in Dubai. Karl Lagerfeld is also rumoured to be a collaborator. [Elle UK]

H&M is under fire again after a German paper alleged that some of the company’s organic cotton wares contain genetically modified cotton. [Ecouterre via Refinery29]

American Apparel is pulling their line of nail polishes. The official line is that there’s a problem with the glassware, but an employee is now saying the company is telling them it’s “hazardous material.” [Jezebel]

