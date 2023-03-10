‘Fatal explosion of emotion’: Boyfriend killer jailed for 20 years

by Mata
11 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘fatal-explosion-of-emotion’:-boyfriend-killer-jailed-for-20-years


Jackline Sabana Bona Musa ran down Payman “Paul” Thagipur in the car park of his Sydney unit complex after finding him in his underwear with another woman.

Mata

0 comments on “‘Fatal explosion of emotion’: Boyfriend killer jailed for 20 years

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: