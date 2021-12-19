cronaca

‘Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’ Review: A Malawian Girl Fights for Educational and Economic Justice

by Ufficio Stampa
19 December 2021
‘fatsani:-a-tale-of-survival’-review:-a-malawian-girl-fights-for-educational-and-economic-justice

The second film submitted for Oscar international feature contention by Southeast African nation Malawi, following Shemu Joyah’s “The Road to Sunrise” in 2018, “Falsani: A Tale of Survival” offers an earnest depiction of struggle against poverty and corruption. Director Gift Sukez Sukali and writer Gilbert Moyo’s debut is technically competent if more haphazard in storytelling […]

