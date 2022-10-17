FCA hits Gatehouse Bank with £1.58M (€1.81M) fine for AML shortcomings

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has hit Gatehouse Bank with a fine of £1.58M (€1.81M) for deficiencies in its financial crime systems and controls.

The regulator revealed today that between June 2014 and July 2017, the bank failed to perform appropriate checks when some customers were classified as political exposed persons (PEPs).

Vittorio Ferla